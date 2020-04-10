West Virginia University’s football team picked up its sixth commitment of the 2021 class — and second of the week — as Dublin (Ohio) Coffman defensive end Hammond Russell pledged to coach Neal Brown.
The 247Sports three-star recruit chose the Mountaineers over a 18 other offers, including ones from Pittsburgh, Michigan State and Kentucky.
“West Virginia was the right school for me because I love the coaching staff and I think they are the ones that can develop me as a player and as a person,” Russell told 247Sports. “They have always been honest with me and never sugarcoated anything and I just love everything about the West Virginia program.”
Russell visited Morgantown on two separate occasions this offseason, both for Junior Days. That included one final stop on March 7, just before the beginning of the in-person recruiting ban from the NCAA.
Although he originally had plans to make other trips, Russell was leaning heavily toward WVU after that second stop. The time spent social distancing only helped to confirm his decision and he told the coaching staff about it Thursday night.
The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder is listed as a strong-side defensive end, but the staff has told him he could line up either inside or outside in the Mountaineers’ current defensive scheme.
Russell received a three-star, 0.8577-rating in the 247Sports Composite as the nation’s No. 40 strong-side defensive end. WVU’s 2021 recruiting class ranked No. 18 in the nation, per 247Sports, as of Friday afternoon, moving ahead of national champion LSU.