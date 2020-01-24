The West Virginia University football team needed a running back in the 2020 signing class. The Mountaineers got that running back for that class Friday.
Orlando (Florida) Jones star A'varius Sparrow committed to WVU coach Neal Brown on Friday, choosing WVU over seven other offers, including Rutgers, UCF and South Florida. He'll be able to officially sign with the team on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Sparrow's smaller frame and lack of extensive tape led to him being a late riser on the recruiting scene. The 5-foot-9 back did not play football until a couple of years ago, and did not break out until his senior season.
A prospect's junior season is often when many of them make the biggest impact in the recruiting world, but Sparrow shined as a senior. He rushed for 2,024 yards while averaging 9.3 yards per carry and scoring 24 touchdowns in 2019 for one of the top teams in one of the deepest states for high school talent. Jones lost to Miami Northwestern in the Class 5A Florida state title game.
As Sparrow's senior year came to a close, West Virginia running backs coach Chad Scott reached out and extended him an offer. Then, last weekend, Sparrow came up to campus for an official visit. He committed after returning home and talking things over with his family and coaches.
Sparrow is the 20th commitment in this class for West Virginia. So far, five already have enrolled, another 13 have signed, and Sparrow joins junior college offensive lineman Jacob Gamble as a verbal commitment. Sparrow is unranked by 247Sports, but his film is under review.