Iowa State running back Cartevious Norton (5) is tackled by West Virginia defensive back Aubrey Burks (2) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
MORGANTOWN -- Expectations are low for West Virginia across the Big 12 entering the 2023 season.
The Mountaineers were picked last in the 14-team league’s preseason poll, which was voted on by media members who cover the conference and released Thursday.
WVU received just 129 points in the poll, which was led by Texas with 886 points, including 41 first-place votes. The Longhorns were one of six teams to receive at least one first-place vote and were picked first for the first time since the Big 12 went to a division-less format.
Texas went 8-5 last season and lost to Washington in the Alamo Bowl.
Kansas State was picked second with 858 points and 14 first-place votes after claiming the Big 12 title a season ago. Oklahoma was slotted third and received four first-place votes, as did Texas Tech, the fourth-place team in the poll.
Defending national runner-up TCU was picked fifth and claimed three first-place votes. Baylor was picked sixth and Oklahoma State seventh. The Cowboys received one first-place vote.
UCF, Kansas, Iowa State, BYU, Houston and Cincinnati, in that order, were also picked ahead of WVU.
The Mountaineers are coming off a 5-7 season in the fourth year under coach Neal Brown. WVU went 3-6 in Big 12 play in 2022 with wins over Baylor, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.
The Mountaineers are set to open Big 12 play against Texas Tech on Sept. 23 at Milan Puskar Stadium.