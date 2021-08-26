MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia is missing two valuable members from its 2020 defensive line, as nose tackle Darius Stills has moved on to the NFL and defensive end Jeffery Pooler has transferred to Northwestern.
Certainly, Stills is the toughest to replace, as he was a consensus All-American last season and also the Big 12 defensive lineman of the year.
The Mountaineers still have plenty of familiar names in their defensive front, though they’ve moved some of those pieces around to try to get the best mix.
The starting trio of Dante Stills at defensive tackle, Akheem Mesidor at nose tackle and Taijh Alston at defensive end seems pretty much set in stone, but WVU defensive line coach A.J. Jackson wants a rotation that goes eight or nine deep. Those backup jobs are where the greatest competition still lies.
“I like playing multiple guys,” explained West Virginia’s first-year D-line coach, who previously worked at Old Dominion (2020), James Madison (2019), Mississippi State (2018) and Fordham (2017). “I’m not saying it’s going to be like hockey with guys jumping over the walls three at a time, but I don’t think defensive line is a position you can play tired. I think if you play guys too long, they get worn down and then you’re not where you want to be in the fourth quarter.”
Dante Stills is the Mountaineers’ most experienced defensive lineman, as the 6-foot-3, 280-pounder from Fairmont has played in 34 games during his previous three seasons at WVU, starting 13 of them. He has 75 tackles, 12 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in his career.
“Dante is in a great space,” noted Jackson, who was a defensive lineman himself during his college playing career at LIU Post (2007-11). “He’s matured a lot. He’s worked on his body and is able to do a lot for us. He can line up and play any position [on the defensive line]. He’s also thrust into being a leader. I like where he’s at.”
Mesidor was a major contributor last year as a true freshman. He led the team in sacks with five and was rewarded with freshman All-America mention. Most of his playing time in 2020 came at defensive end, though, and the 6-2, 272-pound native of Ottawa, Canada, has since moved inside to nose tackle, where he’s replacing one of WVU’s best ever in Darius Stills.
“Mentally, he accepts any challenge,” Jackson said of Mesidor’s position switch. “He’s finding out the blocks are on you a lot sooner when you’re that close to the ball. He’s also more inclined to get double-teamed there, but he’s accepted that well. It may have been more of a shock to him in the spring, but he’s adjusted to it and is just fine right now.
“I think Akheem is going to be really damn good. I can see that guy playing on Sundays.”
Alston has less game experience than either Stills or Mesidor, but that’s simply been because of misfortune. The 6-4, 245-pound fourth-year junior has played only three games in his two years at WVU, as injuries have kept him off the field for extended periods of time. He’s now healthy, though, and the Mountaineers’ projected starter at defensive end.
Mesidor and Stills have the ability to play multiple positions along the defensive front, but Jackson wants another five or six defensive linemen capable or providing quality backup snaps behind those three starters.
“I think we’re continuing to build depth,” Jackson added. “I like the second-unit guys who are going in, whether it is Jalen Thornton, Darel Middleton, Taurus Simmons, Jordan Jefferson or Sean Martin. They are pushing our guys who are obviously getting a lot of attention.”
Like the Stills brothers, whose father, Gary, was an outstanding player at both WVU (1996-98) and in the NFL (1999-2008), Thornton’s father, John, was also a star defensive lineman at West Virginia (1995-98) and in the NFL (1999-2008). John Thornton was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
Now it is the sons’ turn, and Jalen Thornton, a 6-1, 273-pound redshirt freshman, appears ready to move into a prominent part of the rotation at defensive tackle.
“Jalen is coming along great. It’s just a matter of him being confident in his abilities,” said Jackson. “I always tell him that your confidence in yourself has to be higher than what I think of you, and I think the world of him. He’s in a great mental space. That’s the key for him. He just needs to believe he can go out there and do it.”
Martin, a highly regarded prospect coming out of Bluefield in the class of 2020, also is making a push for regular action at defensive tackle.
“Sean is a guy who should be able to help us out in pass-rush scenarios right now,” explained Jackson. “He has so much length. He’s gotten stronger, and he’s twitchy. It is hard for any [offensive] tackle to get their hands on him, so I think he can fill in for a pass-rush role early on and then eventually we can get him in during mixed-down situations.”
While Thornton and Martin are expected to provide depth at defensive tackle behind Stills, Jefferson is likely the top reserve at nose tackle behind Mesidor. Simmons and Eddie Watkins will back up Alston at defensive end, though both Stills and Mesidor can also slide outside if needed.
West Virginia also recently secured the services of Tennessee graduate transfer Darel Middleton. An imposing 6-7, 305-pound fifth-year senior, Middleton can help at any of the three D-line positions.
“It was during the dead period, so we couldn’t go down and see him or have him come up, so we had to learn about each other over the phone,” explained Jackson of Middleton’s rapid recruitment. “His size and athletic talent intrigued us. He towers over me; I love being the smallest guy in the room. He’s embraced getting in shape, and we expect him to help us.”
West Virginia has other young defensive linemen on the roster as well -- freshmen Hammond Russell (6-3, 287), Brayden Dudley (6-1, 242), Edward Vesterinen (6-2, 270), Cam Rice (6-3, 250) and sophomore Tavis Lee (6-1, 255). But if their top nine can provide the Mountaineers with the quality play and depth their defense needs, it will allow WVU to let those youngsters concentrate on development rather than thrusting them into game action.