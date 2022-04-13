West Virginia and Pitt will continue to brawl for a few more years.
On Wednesday afternoon, WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced that the “Backyard Brawl” football series between the two teams, set to resume this season for the first time since 2011, will also be played each season from 2029-2032, with each team getting two home games during that stretch.
The game is already set to be held in each of the next four seasons with Pitt hosting this year and in 2024 and WVU hosting in 2023 and 2025. Pitt will also host when the series renews again in 2029 and in 2031 with West Virginia having home field in 2030 and 2032.
“The Backyard Brawl is one of the best rivalries in college football, and it is important that it continues into the future,” Lyons said. “Mountaineer Nation couldn’t be more excited that the renewal of this great rivalry starts this September after an 11-year hiatus. I want to thank Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke for her commitment to extending the series beyond our current contract, because it’s great for the two schools, their fan bases and college football.”
Pitt leads the all-time series 61-40-3 with WVU taking 16 of the last 26 meetings, including the last one in a 21-20 victory in Morgantown in 2011. After that season, West Virginia left the Big East for the Big 12, and a year later Pitt joined the ACC.
This year’s meeting will be the 105th in the series that started in 1895.
Ryan Pritt covers WVU and prep sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7948 or ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RPritt.