Despite Oklahoma State’s struggles on offense in a 16-7 victory over Tulsa on Saturday, a tough defensive preparation job awaits the West Virginia University football coaching staff ahead of the Mountaineers’ trip to Stillwater, Oklahoma, this weekend.
West Virginia will take on the Cowboys at 3:30 p.m. Saturday with the game scheduled to be televised on ABC.
Injuries at quarterback and on the offensive line hindered Oklahoma State considerably, but all involved expect the Cowboys to be significantly better this time around, no matter who starts behind center.
“This is a difficult prep game for us defensively because they do have a new play caller, unsure who is going to be the quarterback and they do have [wideout] Tylan Wallace, which is a whole different piece than when we played them last year at the end of the year,” WVU coach Neal Brown said.
Neither Wallace nor quarterback Spencer Sanders took the field last season as the Cowboys registered a narrow 20-13 win in Morgantown. Sanders is questionable this week after injuring his leg early in the first half against Tulsa.
Wallace also was nicked up last week with a groin injury, but still managed 93 yards on four catches and should be a go Saturday. A finalist for the Biletnikoff Award in 2018, his presence creates balance for running back Chuba Hubbard, who led the country in rushing a year ago.
“It starts with Chuba Hubbard, a Heisman candidate and really his ability to break touchdowns, explosive plays at any time is what sets him apart in my opinion,” Brown said. “Then Tylan Wallace, he’s special. He had a groin injury last week and still almost went for 100 yards and is really a guy that I think is as good as any wideout in the country.”
But between Sanders exiting the game early and an offensive line that shuffled throughout the game after losing three starters in the offseason and another (Cole Birmingham) in the first half, running lanes were tough to come by and the Cowboys rarely seemed in sync.
Now, facing a West Virginia defensive line headed by Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Darius Stills, Oklahoma State has a lot to figure out along its front this week in practice.
“Hopefully we can get set in what we need, guys can get quality reps this week and have them where we want them based on where we think gives us the best chance for success,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said Monday. “When you have six different people moving multiple spots in a game, you’re not going to have as much continuity and consistency as you want. There’s just nothing you can do about it.”
Sanders is capable of masking issues up front with his superior athleticism. The Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year last season, he threw for 2,065 yards and rushed for 57.1 yards per game.
In his absence against Tulsa, Oklahoma State first turned to Ethan Bullock, who completed 8 of 13 passes for 41 yards and was picked off once. Then came freshman Shane Illingworth, who led a pair of fourth-quarter scoring drives while completing 4 of 5 passes for 79 yards. That means WVU have to prepare for three possible options, all of whom present different skill sets.
For co-defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley, who also handles the front half of the WVU defense, it will certainly be a challenge to be ready for anything and everything.
“You just have to prepare for a little bit of everything as best you can,” Lesley said. “The athletic guys, the faster guys, the run-pass-option guys are harder because they put guys in so much conflict at the second level, sometimes the third level depending on what you’re doing. You just have to prepare for a little bit of everything when you don’t know, so that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”
Even with some struggles in the team’s opening game, the pieces are certainly there for Oklahoma State to be the high-powered offense it was expected to be in the preseason. Brown expects them to resemble that much more closely this Saturday.
“My belief and my assumption is that we’re going to see an entirely different unit,” Brown said. “A unit that was top 10 in the country in most phases last year. Chuba Hubbard is a Heisman Trophy candidate and Tylan Wallace a guy that is capable of winning the Biletnikoff and both of those guys have more than 2,500 yards apiece in their career. Offensively, as a whole, they’re going to play better.”