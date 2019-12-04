The West Virginia University football team’s season might have ended without a bowl trip, but it didn’t end without several All-Big 12 honors.
The Mountaineers put two players on the first team, three more on the second team. WVU ended Neal Brown’s first season as head coach with a 5-7 record.
Offensive lineman Colton McKivitz not only earned first-team All-Big 12 recognition, but also shared conference Offensive Lineman of the Year honors with Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey. That marks the second year in a row a Mountaineer has earned at least a piece of that award. Yodny Cajuste was honored last year.
Joining McKivitz on the first team was junior defensive lineman Darius Stills. The Fairmont native recorded 14½ tackles for a loss and seven sacks.
Stills’ brother Dante Stills was one of WVU’s three second-teamers. The sophomore finished the year with 11½ tackles for a loss and seven sacks. He was joined on the second team by senior defensive backs Josh Norwood and Keith Washington. Norwood recorded 64 tackles, six pass breakups and an interception. Washington recorded 23 tackles, nine pass breakups and three interceptions.
Josh Chandler earned honorable mention at linebacker, while Sam James earned honorable mention at receiver. James received votes for Offensive Freshman of the Year, while punter Josh Growden got votes for Special Teams Player of the Year, Tykee Smith got votes for Defensive Freshman of the Year and Darius Stills got votes for Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year while Baylor defensive lineman James Lynch was named Defensive Player of the Year and Baylor coach Matt Rhule was named Coach of the Year.