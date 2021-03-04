As always, there are plenty of questions surrounding West Virginia’s football program as it approaches the start of spring ball, including just when spring ball will start.
Mountaineer coach Neal Brown said that date has yet to be determined as a COVID-19 issue put a large number of players a week behind in terms of winter workouts.
But what is known is that the Blue-Gold game, which signifies the end of spring ball, will be held on April 24 and what happens between now and then will go a long way in determining what happens on the field this fall.
Brown took questions from the media as part of a Zoom conference on Thursday, joined by newly hired assistants ShaDon Brown (co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach) and AJ Jackson (defensive line coach).
A year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out all but a couple of practices in the spring and summer, putting coaching staffs across the country in a crunch, especially in terms of personnel evaluations. But this year, with spring football back, Brown said he and his staff are entering the period with some clear goals in mind and several positions to watch — whenever the Mountaineers do get started. Coming off of a 6-4 season with a win over Army in the Liberty Bowl, Brown said the team has wasted little time in getting back to work.
“Really three things we’ve been focused on,” Brown said. “We’ve got to get stronger on both fronts. If you look at the games we lost, we really lost at the line of scrimmage and were physically ... not dominated, but we lost the physical battle up front. Discipline and really just detail things, especially when adversity hits. And then mental toughness, in really the most important time, being our best when our best is required. That’s been the focus of our winter program and we’re making some positive strides there.”
When breaking it down to both sides of the ball, the Mountaineers are looking to maintain what they did defensively a year ago while trying to push its offensive unit to catch up. WVU should have plenty of returning pieces on both sides to aid in those efforts.
WVU finished the 2020 season with the country’s No. 4 total defense (291.4 yards allowed per game) and the top passing defense (159.6 yards allowed per game). And though the offense was undoubtedly much improved from the season before, it was still inconsistent at times, especially in the run game during losses. West Virginia finished just 92nd nationally at 135.1 yards per game.
“We need to take a step on [the offensive] side,” Brown said. “I felt like defensively in ‘19 we were about average, and we went to pretty good. Offensively we went from poor in ‘19 to about average, and now we’ve got to take that next step. We’ve got to continue to improve our run game and we’ve got to focus on increasing our explosive plays and get a lot of situational work. Our red-zone numbers were better, but we’ve got to do a better job in that fringe area of getting down there.”
To that interest, the Mountaineers have a majority of their receiving corps back, and rising senior running back Leddie Brown (1,010 yards rushing, nine touchdowns) will return after an All-Big 12 Conference first-team selection. Though offensive linemen Chase Behrndt and Mike Brown moved on, the Mountaineers have plenty returning and plenty more coming in up front. Zach Frazier started all 10 games as a true freshman a year ago with Parker Moorer, John Hughes, James Gmiter and Brandon Yates all getting starts and experience. Former Spring Valley High School standout Doug Nester also transferred in as a junior from Virginia Tech, with freshman Wyatt Milum, a four-star recruit and fellow Timberwolves product, also coming in.
Jarret Doege is back at quarterback for a third season while Garrett Greene will enter his redshirt-freshman season. Though Doege was solid a year ago, throwing for 2,587 yards and 14 touchdowns against four interceptions, and though Brown didn’t indicate what the depth chart may look like at quarterback, he did say this spring will be crucial for both players.
“I think for Garrett this is a huge spring,” Brown said. “There was some up and down in the fall and I didn’t think he was in a position where it was fair to him to put him out there. That’s one position where you don’t play guys until they’re ready, and so this spring is going to be big for him. He understands what our expectations are, he understands conceptually what we’re doing in both the run and pass games; he just needs live reps and he’s going to get a ton of them.
“Then with Jarret, he’s got some things he’s got to work on for sure. I think his mobility — and listen, I don’t think anyone is going to mistake him for Lamar Jackson or anything — but what he’s got to do is he’s got to continue to improve his movement in the pocket.
“We’ve got to improve on our ability to hit the deep ball. Thought [Doege] did a great job of taking care of the football, he didn’t play very well in the bowl game, I think that’s been noted, but he didn’t lose us any games and I think that’s a step for a quarterback. Before you can win, you need to not lose them. So this spring is going to be big for him because there’s some certain things that he’s got to do to be able to win against the teams we’re going to have to beat to take the next step, the teams that finished ahead of us in the standings.”