MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia coaches and players hoped some positive steps taken offensively in a 29-17 win at TCU last week would be somewhat sustainable against a much stiffer challenge in No. 22 Iowa State this week.
As it turned out, the Mountaineers didn’t repeat their success against the Horned Frogs. They massively exceeded it.
WVU shook off half a season’s worth of offensive futility a week ago and doubled down on it Saturday, shredding the vaunted Cyclones’ defense to the tune of 492 yards. And this time around, when the WVU defense had its chance with the game on the line, it came through, batting down a throw from ISU quarterback Brock Purdy as time expired to cap off a thrilling 38-31 win at Milan Puskar Stadium.
The game consisted of five ties, with the Cyclones (5-3 overall, 3-2 Big 12) leading four times, including at the start of the fourth quarter. But after missing opportunities late in close losses to Maryland, Oklahoma and Texas Tech, WVU (4-4 overall, 2-3 Big 12) made the plays it had to make to preserve a win over a ranked opponent.
The result reversed a 42-6 loss at Iowa State a year ago and stopped WVU's three-year skid against the Cyclones, a span in which West Virginia was outscored 110-34.
During his postgame press conference, WVU head coach Neal Brown admitted that Iowa State’s blueprint to success is one that he and his staff have tried to follow, and that last season’s result served as a motivator all offseason.
“We spent a lot of time on them,” Brown said. “We changed our offseason program after they dominated us last year in that game in December. We had that 42-6 score up from the time we came back in late January and started our offseason program. We talked about how we had to get bigger, stronger and more physical.
“This week we didn’t talk about that game one time. We told our guys a new season starts during the bye week [two weeks ago] and we’re not going to rewind on the previous game, we’re not going to flash forward, we’re going to stay in the moment.”
“That same exact team embarrassed us last year,” senior linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo agreed. “They motivated us as a program more than anything.”
It wasn’t perfect for West Virginia, which turned the ball over twice, both via interception, and allowed 424 yards of offense, including 167 yards on 24 carries to ISU running back Breece Hall. But while WVU’s turnovers led to seven Iowa State points, the Cyclones’ lone turnover led to something more valuable late in the game -- possession.
West Virginia linebacker Exree Loe forced a Hall fumble as he was going into the end zone with 5:57 remaining and it was recovered in the end zone by safety Alonzo Addae, denying an Iowa State bid to tie things at 38.
After an initial first down, the Mountaineers were forced to punt on the ensuing possession, but with time working against them and with a late sack by Dante Stills and a false-start penalty, the Cyclones couldn’t get within 30 yards of the end zone as time dwindled away. That forced Purdy’s desperation heave on the final play, and WVU's Charles Woods batted it down to finish things off.
“We’ve been in that scenario that we just went through,” Brown said. “Against Oklahoma, we had a chance to get off the field and didn’t, had a chance against Texas Tech to get off the field and we didn’t, and today we had a chance to get off the field and finished the game, and we finished the game on defense.”
Iowa State led for most of the proceedings, including twice in the second half. After the teams entered the break tied at 17, the Cyclones’ Jake Hummel picked off a Jarret Doege pass and raced 24 yards to the end zone with 11:07 left in the third quarter to give Iowa State a 24-17 lead.
West Virginia responded with a highlight-reel, toe-tapping 24-yard touchdown reception by Bryce Ford-Wheaton on the ensuing possession, but the Cyclones struck again with Purdy diving in from a yard out after Hall ripped off a 53-yard gain to set it up.
But trailing 31-24 at that point, West Virginia saved its best for last, outscoring the Cyclones 14-0 in the final period. Brown decided to go for it on fourth-and-3 from the Iowa State 22 and, as the play clock expired, Doege took the snap and fired over the middle, hitting Winston Wright in stride for a touchdown to tie the game at 31.
After the Cyclones were forced to punt on the next possession, WVU put together arguably its most important and impressive drive of the season, marching 85 yards on six plays. capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Leddie Brown, his second such scoring run of the game, to give West Virginia a 38-31 advantage with 9:25 left.
All told, the Mountaineers scored touchdowns on three straight drives across the third and fourth quarters, two to tie things up and once to take the lead for good. After struggling to score touchdowns in the red zone all season, WVU found paydirt four times in five trips, with the other resulting in a 31-yard Casey Legg field goal.
The Mountaineers also converted 9 of 15 third downs and were 1 for 1 on fourth down, while limiting Iowa State to 2 for 12 on third down.
On a day when West Virginia needed all it could muster, that’s exactly what it got. That was especially true of Doege, who hit on 30 of 46 passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns, drawing rave reviews from Neal Brown. After taking more than his fair share of heat this season, Doege spoke of the feeling after Saturday’s win.
“Really good. I’m in a great state of mind, I’m confident in what I’m doing, I know my teammates believe in me and I believe in them,'' Doege said. "The coaches believe in me and that’s all I can ask for. It doesn’t matter what happens outside this building as long as these guys believe in me, I’ll continue to prepare and work hard.”
Both Ford-Wheaton (six catches, 106 yards, two touchdowns) and Wright (six catches, 100 yards) cleared the 100-yard mark, with Ford-Wheaton also making another highlight touchdown catch in the first half. Leddie Brown finished with 109 yards on 22 carries.
Hall opened the scoring with a 70-yard touchdown run on the third play from scrimmage and Tarique Milton pulled in a 68-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter as well for Iowa State. Purdy threw for 185 yards and a touchdown and added another 64 yards on nine carries.