Outside of the buzz stemming simply from playing Oklahoma, a surging team and one that has claimed five straight Big 12 Conference titles, it’s a special week for West Virginia University football.
The Mountaineers are coming off a bye week — their first after five straight weeks of games — and are preparing for their first (and final) night game of the season at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday (7:30 p.m., televised by ABC).
And that’s not even mentioning the Thanksgiving holiday.
So, with the 14th-ranked Sooners (6-2 overall, 5-2 Big 12) looming on Saturday night, WVU, by all accounts, finds itself in a pretty good place in terms of rest, health and mindset.
On a Zoom conference on Tuesday, WVU coach Neal Brown said the week off did his team a lot of good both mentally and physically.
“Definitely a lot more rested and healthier than we were going into the TCU game,” Brown said. “We were a tired group. We played hard and it didn’t show on Saturday, but we had to adjust some things going through the week. Last week was more about rest and recovery.
“But as much as anything, kind of clear your mind mentally, because we’ve got not only Oklahoma, but we follow up with Iowa State and finals and all those types of things coming up. I think we’re in a good mental framework, I think the guys feel better, but we’ve got to have a really productive day today and tomorrow.”
Obviously, Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices are crucial in dealing with an Oklahoma team that much more closely resembles the squads that have dominated the league over the last half-decade than the one that lost early conference tilts against Kansas State and at Iowa State.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler has hit his stride and continues to develop, having thrown for a league-high 2,319 yards with 22 touchdowns and a passer rating of 178.19. He’s surrounded by a bevy of weapons, including senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who has rushed for 332 yards and five touchdowns since returning from a six-game suspension three games ago. The Sooners also boast the league’s second-best total defense, allowing 326.6 yards per game. Only WVU’s is better at 274 yards per contest.
Normally, especially up against that kind of competition and in a game under the lights, a raucous environment could be expected in Morgantown. But with COVID-19 restrictions, again, only 25 percent capacity (around 15,000) will be permitted.
“In a normal situation ... at Mountaineer Field we rock and roll,” Brown said. “I hope we can do the best with what we have. Whatever we’re allowing, 15,000 or whatever it is, I hope we get them in there and they sound like 60,000.”
After a home slate that has been filled with nothing but noon kickoffs, Saturday is sure to feel a little different, even if all involved agree that anything added from kick time will quickly fade.
“I don’t think there’s too much different,” WVU quarterback Jarret Doege said. “I think you’ll have a little bit more adrenaline going at the beginning of the game, but I think once the first couple of plays are played, that kind of wears off and it turns into a normal football game. But it’s obviously exciting to play at night in front of the lights. I wish all the fans could be there, but to me, it’s going to be a normal game.”
Also affected by the pandemic is the way the Mountaineers are handling Thanksgiving.
“In a normal situation we always do Wednesday night at the position coaches house, kind of whatever they want to do, and Thursday we’ll do a big spread where it’s the team, support staff and any family involved,” Brown said. “This year will be a little different. Obviously, we can’t go into people’s homes and things like that, but we’ve got a good plan.”
That will include a meal on Thursday at the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility, where the team usually eats group meals. The process will include spreading out tables and socially distancing as much as possible.
“They eat well all the time anyway, but they’ll eat well this week,” Brown assured. “We’ve been doing all of our team meals at the IPF and spreading out tables with two guys at each table and they face opposite ways. We’ll do that on Thanksgiving as well and we’ll have a traditional Thanksgiving meal Thursday after practice.”