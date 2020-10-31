MORGANTOWN — West Virginia had an answer for all of Kansas State’s tricks on Saturday, and it gave a crowd of 10,441 quite a treat.
Nearly everything No. 16 Kansas State (4-2 overall, 4-1 Big 12 Conference) did well in running its conference record out to 4-0 prior to Saturday’s 37-10 win for the Mountaineers was neutralized, all while WVU corrected some of its own mistakes along the way. Where West Virginia didn’t necessarily have answers for opponents or was its own undoing in losses at Oklahoma State and at Texas Tech, the Mountaineers seemed to possess K-State’s kryptonite while not ingesting their own.
It wasn’t perfect — a football game never is — but it had the feeling of a monumental step forward in a big-time game against an opponent that was on top of the league standings.
“Proud of everyone in our organization, now we’ve got to continue to keep it moving,” WVU coach Neal Brown said.
If one were to erase the team names from the postgame stat sheet, one would likely guess wrong as to who was who.
Kansas State entered Saturday with 10 takeaways and just two turnovers, leading the league in turnover ratio and placing in a tie for second in the country. On Saturday, it was WVU (4-2, 3-2) that created three turnovers (interceptions by Sean Mahone, Nicktroy Fortune and Dylan Tonkery) while not turning the ball over itself.
The Wildcats had also returned two interceptions. The Mountaineers entered having had two critical fumbles returned for touchdowns against them, one in each the loss to Texas Tech and the loss to Oklahoma State. But on Saturday, the only defensive score of the game went to the Mountaineers after Tonkery picked off a screen pass and ran 16 yards to the end zone in the third quarter to put WVU up by 24 points.
“Between Sean Mahone, Dylan and even Nicktroy, you see anybody gets a turnover, you get excited,” WVU linebacker Tony Fields said. “Our defense, we’re really learning to feed off each other. Once our brother makes a play, it’s like we made a play.
“That turned up our defense even more and allowed us to play with the energy we played with today.”
Another statistic in which Kansas State has excelled this season is red-zone offense, where the Wildcats entered a perfect 20 for 20 with 15 touchdowns. The simple answer to that on Saturday was not to let K-State in the red zone to begin with. The Wildcats made it inside the WVU 20-yard line just once, and it led to a field goal to put Kansas State up 3-0 in the first quarter.
Defensively, Kansas State was second in the Big 12 in red-zone defense, allowing scores 72.22 percent of the time, but WVU was a perfect 5 for 5 with three touchdowns and two field goals.
Speaking of field goals, after an early Evan Staley miss, he hit a 19-yarder followed by Casey Legg booting home both of his attempts. Those were the first three field goals made against Kansas State this season (opponents had gone 0 for 5 prior to Saturday).
On special teams, the Wildcats had blocked three kicks and returned two punts for touchdowns. Neither of those things happened on Saturday.
“We only punted the ball twice and we were really worried about their punt return team,” Brown said. “Keeping our punt team off the field was big.
“Really proud of Casey Legg coming in and getting a long field goal. Great kid, great representative of our program and our state and really pleased he was able to make that kick.”
Kansas State’s main offensive weapons — running back Deuce Vaughn and tight end Briley Moore — were both handcuffed, with Vaughn recording 23 combined rushing and receiving yards and Moore catching two balls for 37 yards, though he left the game with an injury in the first half and didn’t return.
And that’s just the things West Virginia did to Kansas State. What about the things it improved on itself?
How about penalties? The Mountaineers were last in the Big 12, averaging 9.4 for 87.6 yards per contest. But despite a few calls with the game already decided in the second half, WVU was flagged just five times for 50 yards with three of those coming in the second half.
The drops that had plagued the receiving corps were gone as the team combined to drop one pass, and it was negated by a defensive penalty. That came on the heels of six critical drops at Texas Tech that drew the ire of the WVU fan base over the last week.
“The best thing I did all week last week was not get on social media,” Brown said, referencing the scrutiny his receivers were under after the Texas Tech game. “They’ve been getting better over the last three weeks. We never lost belief in them, that’s really important for everybody to understand. We keep calling pass plays because we believe they’re going to get open and we believe they’re going to catch the ball.
“I told them earlier in the week, ‘Listen, we’re going to calling the plays, I just expect you to catch more balls during the week and don’t grow weary of doing the right things and we’ll catch those balls.’ It’s a skill and I think you can improve skills.”
Put it all together and it was as if the roles were reversed on Saturday.
And while West Virginia didn’t need to reverse course completely, if Saturday pointed to the direction that the team will go from here, things could get interesting in a hurry in Morgantown.