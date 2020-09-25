On the road, on national television, in prime time and against a top-15 team. West Virginia University’s football team and coach Neal Brown couldn’t ask for a better stage to showcase the improvement that has been the team’s goal and rallying cry since last year’s offseason began.
So how far has WVU come in Brown’s self-proclaimed climb and how much further do the Mountaineers have left to ascend?
West Virginia (1-0) will invade T. Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, for a Big 12 Conference-opening showdown against No. 15 Oklahoma State (1-0) on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 with the game airing on ABC.
The formalities for both teams are over, with WVU handling Eastern Kentucky 56-10 two weeks ago and the Cowboys fending off upset-minded Tulsa 16-7 last week.
Now it’s time to find out whether Oklahoma State can begin to measure up to the preseason hype its experienced, explosive squad has garnered or if WVU is ready to take a major step forward in its second season under Brown.
“I think without a doubt it is [a measuring-stick game],” Brown said. “I think it’s important to see if we’re ready to play against the top teams in our conference, which I would argue that Oklahoma State is right up there with anybody. They probably have the most experience on both sides of the ball and on special teams returning, so I think that’s a fair assessment.”
Even after season-opening non-conference victories, both the Mountaineers and the Cowboys are looking to shore up some deficiencies and to correct mistakes in the first games of their seasons.
West Virginia did not play last Saturday and has had two weeks to prepare. Brown said the first week was spent largely as an extension of a fall camp that was delayed and affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The hope is that we’re better,” Brown said. “We kind of attacked that bye week with some goals in mind. Continue to work on our rushing offense and I think it’s important that we stop the run, so we’re working a lot of good on good [first-team offense against first-team defense]. We did a lot of work in the red zone, I think that’s important. If you look at Big 12 games, a lot of those are decided in the red zone. That’s where we lost a lot last year on both sides of the ball. And we put in a lot of work in special teams. We underperformed week one on special teams in all phases and so we put a lot of time into that.”
Rushing offense and red-zone success were two killers for the Mountaineers all last season, but particularly in a 20-13 loss to the Cowboys in Morgantown. In that game, WVU ran for just 26 yards and scored a total of six points in three trips inside the Oklahoma State 20-yard line.
In its win over EKU, West Virginia flashed a revamped run game that romped for 329 yards and made good on seven of eight trips to the red zone, with all seven scores coming via touchdown. That came without two starters on the offensive line — Chase Behrndt and Junior Uzebu — who were among 11 players serving a one-game suspension for a violation of team rules.
But doing it against an FCS opponent is different from being successful against one of the Big 12’s top teams. For its part, Oklahoma State’s defense — which returned 10 of 11 starters from last year — was dominant a week ago, holding Tulsa to 277 yards and 0 for 12 on third down.
“I think defensively [Oklahoma State is] underrated really from the midpoint of the season last year up until now,” Brown said. “They’ve created a lot of negative plays, tackles for losses, sacks and they’ve created takeaways.
“The strength of the defense is their ability to mix and match; they give a bunch of different looks.”
In preparing for the Cowboys offense, WVU has to be ready for a multitude of things, especially at quarterback. Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State’s starting signal-caller, was injured early in the Tulsa game and is a game-time decision for this week.
In relief, junior Ethan Bullock and freshman Shane Illingworth both played, with Illingworth guiding a pair of pivotal scoring drives in the fourth quarter to push the Cowboys over the top.
What the Mountaineers can bank on is a steady dose of running back Chuba Hubbard, who led the country in rushing a year ago, and wideout Tylan Wallace, a Biletnikoff Award finalist in 2018. Both have amassed over 2,500 yards in their career (Hubbard rushing and Wallace receiving) and present one of the toughest one-two punches anywhere in college football.
Yet Oklahoma State struggled to move the ball against the Golden Hurricane behind an offensive line that was dealt two early injuries after losing three starters in the offseason. The Cowboys allowed six sacks and Hubbard was limited to 93 yards on 27 attempts.
“They had some injuries in the game too which makes it difficult because of your communication, the offensive line piece is so important in communication to make sure you’re all on the same page,” Brown said. “But I think they’ll be much more in sync this week and then you make a lot of improvement from week one to week two.”
Can WVU match that improvement between its first and second game as well? Can the Mountaineers halt a five-game Oklahoma State win streak in the series with the last WVU win coming in 2014?
Those answers will come on Saturday, and although Brown knows the challenge at hand is a stiff one, it also presents a chance for the Mountaineers to make a big statement early.
“I think what [Oklahoma State head coach Mike] Gundy has done with his alma mater is really remarkable, one of the best in the Big 12 over the last 10 to 12 years, and Stillwater is a very tough place to play,” Brown said of the past two weeks. “[It’s a] great opportunity for our program.”