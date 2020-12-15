The early national letter of intent signing period begins Wednesday, as thousands of college football prospects will put pen to paper over the next three days to make their commitments official.
West Virginia will get its fair share of those signees. It currently has 16 verbals and figures to add a couple more to that group once the letters of intent are signed.
The early signing period has been in place for four years now. Prior to that, most signings were done in the traditional period, which begins the first Wednesday in February and runs for roughly one month. But in 2017, the NCAA added an early signing period. While the traditional period, which will run from Feb. 3 to April 1 this coming year, is still available, more than 80 percent of all recruits will sign their LOIs in the early period. For WVU, that percentage has been even higher. Of the 20 members of its class of 2020, 18 signed in December and only two (running back A’Varius Sparrow and bandit Eddie Watkins) signed in February. That will likely be the course for the Mountaineers this year.
Of West Virginia’s 16 current commitments, one is a quarterback (Goose Crowder), two are running backs (Jaylen Anderson and Justin Johnson), two are tight ends (Victor Wikstrom and Treylan Davis), two are receivers (Davis Mallinger and Kaden Praters), two are offensive linemen (Tomas Rimac and Wyatt Milum), three are defensive linemen (Braden Dudley, Russell Hammond and Edward Veterinen), one is a linebacker (Ja’Corey Hammett) and three are defensive backs (Aubrey Burks, Saint McLeod and Andrew Wilson-Lamp).
Despite this wide-ranging haul, WVU still has some needs. It could use additions to its offensive line, linebacking corps and at cornerback.
Filling those holes could entail signing a few more players either in December or February, or it could mean waiting to see what the transfer portal has to offer.
The Mountaineers have had great success with transfers from Division I colleges over the years, including five who were starters this season — quarterback Jarret Doege, wide receiver T.J. Simmons, wide receiver Sean Ryan, linebacker Tony Fields II and safety Alonzo Addae. WVU has also mined the junior college ranks in the past, though there is not a juco product among its 16 current commitments.
Transfers will likely fit into head coach Neal Brown’s plans again for this Mountaineer class of 2021, though typically the recruitment of such transfers doesn’t pick up until the spring or summer.
For now, there are a number of high school prospects still undecided who have been recruited by West Virginia.
Here is a look at a few of them:
Bruno Zandamela (OL, 6-7, 305 pounds) of Clearwater Academy International High School in Clearwater, Florida: A very large offensive tackle, Zandamela had hoped to visit WVU last spring, but the coronavirus pandemic shut down all NCAA recruiting visits prior to his trip. Though he did get to visit Maryland before such trips were stopped, most of his recruitment by West Virginia and others has been done virtually. Besides WVU and Maryland, Iowa State, Rutgers, Indiana and South Florida are contending for his signature. Zandamela was a teammate last year at Clearwater Academy with current Mountaineer defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor.
Anthony Hundley (DL, 6-3, 270) of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida: A native of Miami, Hundley attended prep powerhouse IMG Academy this past year. He had been committed to LSU until a couple weeks ago but decommitted from the Tigers and now is back on the market. WVU is among those in contention, as are Central Florida, Florida State and Georgia Tech.
Jamichael Jackson (LB, 5-11, 210) of Maynard Jackson High School in Atlanta: Also an excellent high school wrestler, Jackson is an active inside linebacker. His abilities have caught the attention of many, including Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky and West Virginia.
Deshauwn Alleyne (LB, 6-0, 210) of St. Lucie West Centennial High School in Port Saint Lucie, Florida: Alleyne has an excellent offer list, but he has not yet announced his choice. Nebraska, Kentucky, Auburn and Penn State appear to be his top contenders but WVU is also battling.
Tamarion Crumpley (DB, 6-1, 175) of Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati: Crumpley attends the same high school that produced former WVU All-American linebacker David Long. Crumpley has gotten plenty of recruiting attention this year. He committed to Minnesota in the spring, but then decommitted from the Golden Gophers in the June. West Virginia has been heavily involved all along. Purdue, Pitt, Maryland and Michigan State also are under consideration.
Of their December signees, the Mountaineers expect many of them to enroll at WVU for the start of the spring semester, which begins on Jan. 19.
Last January West Virginia had five mid-year scholarship enrollees (high schoolers Jairo Faverus, Garrett Greene and Reese Smith, plus junior college transfers Jackie Matthews and Quay Mays). It also had three in 2019 (high schooler K.J. Martin and jucos Dreshun Miller and Taijh Alston).
Brown expects to have a higher number enroll this January.
“We will have more midyear guys than we’ve had the last two years,” explained WVU’s head coach. “I don’t know about [classes prior to 2019], but we’ll have double digits in terms of midyear guys this time around.”