Stills
WVU's Dante Stills participates in pro day on Monday at Caperton Indoor Facility in Morgantown.

 Benjamin Powell | The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN -- Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Dante Stills both showed their athleticism at the NFL Combine earlier this year at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, but the two standouts had another opportunity to impress professional scouts -- this time alongside their teammates -- at West Virginia’s pro day on Monday at the Caperton Indoor Facility.

Ford-Wheaton and Stills were among eight of the Mountaineers’ NFL Draft-eligible players to participate in the event, at which coach Neal Brown said were representatives from 29 professional teams expected to attend.

