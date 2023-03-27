MORGANTOWN -- Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Dante Stills both showed their athleticism at the NFL Combine earlier this year at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, but the two standouts had another opportunity to impress professional scouts -- this time alongside their teammates -- at West Virginia’s pro day on Monday at the Caperton Indoor Facility.
Ford-Wheaton and Stills were among eight of the Mountaineers’ NFL Draft-eligible players to participate in the event, at which coach Neal Brown said were representatives from 29 professional teams expected to attend.
“This is a big day for several of our former players. I’m excited to watch them,” Brown said in a news conference prior to the start of the pro day. “There’s some good stories here. Bryce and Sam [James] and Exree [Loe] and Dante, those guys, I’ve been with them for four years.
“I’m proud of what Bryce and Dante did in Indianapolis. I think they represented themselves, represented our program really, really well. Not only in the drill piece of it, but in the interview piece of it, in front of the media and with the teams. The other guys get their opportunity today.”
Ford-Wheaton and Stills both tested well athletically at the NFL Combine and did not test in the measurable categories Monday, except for the latter in the bench press.
Stills, a two-time All-Big 12 first-team selection who holds program records for career games played and tackles for loss, put up 20 reps on the bench press at the combine -- which ranked 11th among participating defensive tackles -- and bumped that number up to 26 Monday.
“I feel like that was the thing that I lacked at the combine -- my bench press total -- but I feel like here I definitely improved that,” Stills said. “I definitely showed them I’m able to get the higher reps.”
Ford-Wheaton was one of the top testing receivers at the combine. His performance was highlighted by a 41-inch vertical jump, tied for best in his position group, and his 4.38 second 40-yard dash was fourth.
The receiver led the Mountaineers with 62 receptions and seven touchdown receptions last season, and was second on the team in receiving yards with 675. He said his focus Monday was on “getting in and out of my routes and just making sure I catch the ball.”
James was the only player last season with more receiving yards than Ford-Wheaton. He had 745 yards on 46 catches, six of which were touchdowns.
Despite his production, he was not invited to the NFL Combine.
“I felt like today was very important because of that reason,” James said. “I felt kind of disrespected because I didn’t get invited to the combine and I felt that I should have. But I knew I was going to have another opportunity at pro day to stand in front of all the same scouts people stood in front of at the combine. It was very important for me to do good, and I feel like I did.”
James clocked a 4.5-second 40-yard dash, a 4.24-second 20-yard shuttle and a 6.9-second three-cone drill. He posted a 10-foot, 2-inch broad jump and a 36.5-inch vertical jump. He hit 11 reps on the bench press.
Tight end Brian Polendey, who caught six passes for 36 yards last year, put up 17 reps on the bench press, and ran a 4.99-second 40-yard dash, a 4.54-second 20-yard shuttle and a 7.51-second three-cone drill. He hit 30 inches on the vertical jump and recorded an 8-foot, 7-inch broad jump.
After the measurables, the Mountaineers went into skills, which included catching balls from a former teammate.
Jarret Doege, who was with the team for three seasons and was the full-time starter at quarterback in 2020 and 2021, was back in Morgantown throwing passes after transferring to Western Kentucky last offseason and later to Troy for the 2022 season.
“It was good to throw to Bryce and Sam again. It’s good to be back,” Doege said. “I put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this place and I’m just grateful I got to do this pro day.”
Also participating in front of the scouts were kicker Parker Grothaus, spear Jasir Cox, linebacker Exree Loe and cornerback Wesley McCormick.
Cox finished fourth on the team in tackles last year with 62, including six for loss. On Monday, he had the second-best bench press total of WVU’s participants with 20. He posted a 39-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot, 4-inch broad jump, and had times of 4.59 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 4.31 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle and 6.93 seconds in the three-cone drill.
Loe finished just behind Cox in tackles in 2022 with 53. He did not participate in the bench press, but had an 8-foot, 11-inch broad jump, 30.5-inch vertical jump and times of 4.71, 4.23 and 7.01 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle and three-cone drill, respectively.
McCormick posted 17 tackles and had two pass breakups from his cornerback position in the fall for the 5-7 Mountaineers. He showed his athleticism at the pro day, posting the best broad jump with his mark of 10 feet, 8 inches and a 39-inch vertical jump that tied Cox for the top mark. He recorded a 4.57-second 40-yard dash, 4.44-second 20-yard shuttle and 7.2-second three-cone drill.
The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.