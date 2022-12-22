Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia has added another signee to its Class of 2023.

The Mountaineers announced on Thursday the signing of 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety Aden Nelson from Woodford County High School in Versailles, Kentucky.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags