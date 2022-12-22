Rain showers early then becoming windy with precipitation changing to a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 11F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch.
MORGANTOWN - West Virginia has added another signee to its Class of 2023.
The Mountaineers announced on Thursday the signing of 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety Aden Nelson from Woodford County High School in Versailles, Kentucky.
“Aden is a two-sport athlete - basketball player, plays receiver, safety, all over the place for Woodford County High School,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said in a video posted to social media. “His high school coach, Dennis Johnson, and I [were] high school rivals. Aden’s signing is aging me. I played against his dad, Jaron, youth basketball all the way through high school. I’m excited to Welcome Aden from my home state, from Kentucky, Woodford County, right here to be a Mountaineer.”
Nelson is a three-star prospect by ESPN and On3 and a two-star prospect according to 247Sports and Rivals.
This fall, Nelson recorded 56 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and three interceptions on defense. Offensively, he had 41 receptions for 743 yards and 10 touchdowns and 16 rushing attempts for 314 yards and four touchdowns.
WVU announced the addition of 17 players Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period, and Brown said the team could expect to add one or two more during the period.