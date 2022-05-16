Last week, linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave revealed his intention to transfer from Miami (Florida) to West Virginia. On Monday, WVU confirmed the official signing of the 6-foot-1, 225-pound sophomore.
A native of Pennsauken, New Jersey, Austin-Cave is the ninth transfer from a Division I college to sign with the Mountaineers as part of their class of 2022. Running back Lyn-J Dixon (Clemson), defensive back Marcis Floyd (Murray State), placekicker Parker Grothaus (Florida State), defensive lineman Zeiqui Lawton (Cincinnati) and tight end Brian Polendey all enrolled at WVU in January and went through spring practice with coach Neal Brown’s program.
Austin-Cave, safety Jasir Cox (North Dakota State), quarterback J.T. Daniels and defensive lineman Mike Lockhart (Georgia Tech) signed grants-in-aid with WVU in the last month, and each is expected to arrive in Morgantown in the next few weeks.
Austin-Cave, who has three seasons of college eligibility remaining, spent the past two years at Miami. He played in nine games at UM in 2020 as a true freshman, seeing most of his action on special teams. He finished the season with nine tackles, including two unassisted stops.
As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Austin-Cave again saw a majority of his game action for the Hurricanes on special teams. He played in eight games and recorded five tackles, including two in the regular-season finale against Duke.
A three-star prospect coming out of Camden (New Jersey) High School, Austin-Cave picked Miami over an offer list that also included West Virginia, Baylor, Minnesota, Rutgers, Pitt, Syracuse, Nebraska and others.
He had 148 tackles, 11 sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt as a senior in high school in 2019, leading Camden to the New Jersey Central Group 2 championship game. The inside linebacker earned first-team all-conference, first-team All-South Jersey and first-team all-state honors in his senior season.
Austin-Cave is expected to be used at middle linebacker by the Mountaineers, where he’ll compete for playing time with Lee Kpogba, a junior college transfer who enrolled at WVU in January.
The Mountaineers still have two scholarships to available for the class of 2022, and both will almost certainly go to transfers, according to WVU’s coaches.
Brown has indicated previously that West Virginia needs to add more depth at cornerback, so at least one of the scholarships is expected to go to a player at that position. With the other grant-in-aid, WVU will apparently target an offensive lineman, a wide receiver, an edge rusher or maybe even another defensive back.