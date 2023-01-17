MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia announced the signing of defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins on Tuesday.
Hawkins, a 6-foot-2, 286-pound senior, joins the Mountaineers after spending the last three seasons at Tennessee State. He was at Kentucky for three seasons before that.
He finished his career with Tennessee State with 92 tackles, including 18 for loss and eight sacks. He also had five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and blocked two kicks.
This fall, he had 31 tackles, with five for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. The Lauderdale Hill, Florida, native played in 11 games the year before and in all seven of the team’s games during the 2021 spring season.
Hawkins announced his commitment to WVU publicly on Jan. 8 with a Twitter post that read “I’m Sorry for The Delay 304 lets Ride Morgantown.”
He transferred to Tennessee State from Kentucky, where he appeared in nine games in 2020. He played in one game for the Wildcats the year prior after redshirting in 2018.
Hawkins was a three-star prospect out of Chaminade-Madonna High School.
WVU has already announced transfer signings of tight end Kole Taylor, cornerback Montre Miller, wide receiver Ja’Shaun Poke and kicker/punter Michael Hayes this offseason.
The Mountaineers went 5-7 in 2022 and are scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State.