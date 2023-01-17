Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia announced the signing of defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins on Tuesday.

Hawkins, a 6-foot-2, 286-pound senior, joins the Mountaineers after spending the last three seasons at Tennessee State. He was at Kentucky for three seasons before that.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags