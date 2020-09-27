While West Virginia’s litany of mistakes were far too much to overcome against a methodical Oklahoma State team on Saturday, one advantage developed from the Mountaineers’ offensive game plan, which used three, four and sometimes five wide receivers to spread the field and create some space for its youngish pass-catching corps to operate.
From the outset, the Mountaineers tried to balance a running game with the wide-spread formations, which often saw receivers lined up on or outside the numbers. That created more room for the inside receivers on slants and crossing routes, but and also kept them away, at times, from the physical clutch and grab of Oklahoma State corners. WVU hit several quick hitting routes out of those formations, most notably Winston Wright’s 70-yard catch an run on third down and five in the second quarter.
Down 17-0, that play kept the Mountaineers in the game.
“All week we had been preparing, and my coaches had been giving me things to look for,” Wright said of his four catch, 103-yard day. “In the bye week, the coaches have been preparing us for those junction points, and to win them. Coach [Gerad] Parker does a good job of coaching us to approach a man vertically and make him set his feet.
“That [touchdown] route, I knew when I saw the play call, and I remembered what coach Brown and coach Parker had been telling me all week. But there are some things I still need to get better on.”
The wins, as good as they were, weren’t enough to offset the Cowboys’ disruptive defensive plays. OSU pass defenders knocked receivers off the ball on occasion, and forced several incompletions on what were 50-50 balls at best. WVU had 17 incomplete passes.
“I think it was just the little things. Everybody has to be doing their job the right way,” Wright said. If they don’t, everything is going to go bad.”
Head coach Neal Brown concurred, adding that WVU continually missed chances for more big plays.
“We missed some throws. We didn’t make good decisions on where to go with the ball. Bryce Ford-Wheaton won a bunch, we just didn’t get him the ball,” WVU’s second-year head coach said while detailing a number of Mountaineer miscues.
There was some success to compliment – just not enough. Simmons had four catches for 50 yards, and Ford-Wheaton had a grab for 13, with Brown noting that he should have had more. A relentless OSU pass rush, which battered WVU quarterback Jarret Doege with a number of big hits and five sacks, contributed to some of those missed chances.
Still, Brown acknowledged the success of one aspect of the game plan.
“I thought our inside receivers did a nice job – Winston Wright, T.J. Simmons – I thought they did a nice job,” Brown said. “I thought we won inside. I thought those three receivers played well.”