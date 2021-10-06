With a running game ranked near the bottom of FBS, inconsistencies along the offensive line and at quarterback and after struggling throughout a full half again in a 23-20 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday, it would be really easy to get a little negative when it comes to the West Virginia offense.
But that’s just not how offensive coordinator Gerad Parker is built.
So, even with the continued work toward offensive improvement largely going begging in a bitter loss to the Red Raiders, Parker said the key to changing that is to continue pushing forward in the same manner and with the same mentality as the weeks before.
“I know it sounds cliché, but how do you get better? Don’t grow weary, don’t feel sorry for yourself, work really hard on Tuesday and Wednesday, stare down the barrel and expect improvement and when you wake up in the morning, you have to expect for great things to happen,” Parker said. “That’s what I believe. I think that’s what we have to do as a football team, an offense and a coaching staff.”
That belief will have to carry the Mountaineers (2-3 overall, 0-2 Big 12) a long way this week as they travel to take on Baylor (4-1, 1-1) on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon and the game will be televised by FS1.
Baylor hired defensive guru Dave Aranda as its head coach prior to last season and defense certainly hasn’t been a problem from the outset in his tenure. The Bears rank third in the Big 12 in total defense 312.2 yards allowed per game and have been particularly stingy against the pass, where they are allowing just 155.6 yards per game, good enough for second in the conference and 11th nationally.
“There’s nothing really as you line up where you look and say, ‘This is easy,’” Parker said. “Great defenses and the defenses we play make it hard.”
Most of all, the Baylor defense has made it tough on opponents to score, with the Bears yielding just 17.4 points per game which ranks second in the Big 12 behind Iowa State (15.6). Meanwhile, WVU ranks seventh in the league in scoring (30 points per game), with that number inflated by a 66-point outburst against FCS Long Island.
Within Baylor's impressive numbers, along with schematics, are great players. That starts with senior safety Jalen Pitre, a preseason All-Big 12 first-team selection after earning the distinction last year as well. Pitre has lived up to the billing, ranking at or near the top of Baylor’s defense in several major defensive categories, including tackles (third, 27), tackles for loss (tied for first, six), sacks (tied for first, one), quarterback hurries (tied for first, two) and interceptions (second, one).
“They do a really good job featuring him in a way of what he does really well,” Parker said of Pitre. “He adds on the edge really good, he’s a great blitzer, he’s instinctive, he can run the line of scrimmage on runs away, he can attack on runs at him, if you try to pull the ball and throw [run-pass options] at him he’s very instinctive and can jump in pass lanes. That’s what he does well, so they use him to those strengths.”
Another dynamic player on Baylor’s side is senior Terrel Bernard, a fellow first-team all-league selection who missed last week’s 24-14 loss at Oklahoma State with an injury. The Mountaineer coaching staff expects Bernard to go this week, and if he does, he's certainly another focal point in terms of blocking and game planning.
“They have two of the best defenders in our league and if you’re not playing against them, they’re fun to watch,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “Pitre is special. He flies to the ball, he’s around the ball carrier all the time, and same with Bernard. If you’re not playing against them, they’re fun to watch. Worth the price of admission. They play the game the way it’s supposed to be played at all times and both played well against us last year.”
In fact, the two were Baylor’s top tacklers in WVU’s 27-21 double-overtime win a year ago with Bernard registering 13 and an interception Pitre contributing 11 with two coming for loss.
The Bears are also a ball-hawking defense, forcing nine turnovers, tied for the best in the league with Oklahoma, and their 20 pass defenses are second only to Texas Tech.
How does a Mountaineer offense with plenty of struggles of its own begin to attack the Baylor defense? Parker admits the challenge is daunting, but he of all people isn’t about to give in.
“I told the guys as a unit, don’t you wish you could bottle it up, deliver it, smile and say, ‘Everything is going to be OK?’” Parker said. “At the end of the day, it’s a team sport, it’s a wonderful sport, you have to work together and rely on teammates to get it done and the only way to get better at something is to care about it more and to work harder and be efficient in your work.
“You’ve got to make sure you have enough bullets to be able to go out and attack them in both phases because things will dry up. They do a great job diagnosing, they do a great job game-planning your tendencies. You have to have enough run game that fits you without getting too creative, and you’ve got to find a way to make those plays work in the fit and have enough to create explosives, because going the long, hard way -- 12-, 15-, 18-play drives -- is not healthy. That’s what they do well is making you do that.”