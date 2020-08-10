With the college football landscape possibly crumbling around it, the WVU football team held its first official practice of the 2020 season Monday.
The opening of the Mountaineers’ fall camp fell on the same day that reports continued to circulate that the Big Ten will choose to cancel fall sports and that the Pac 12 would follow shortly behind. Also, Old Dominion, part of Conference USA, became the first individual school from a conference to cancel fall athletics before its league made such a decision. The Mid-American Conference shuttered fall sports this past weekend along with the Mountain West on Monday.
But as WVU gathered for the first time, coach Neal Brown said his squad, which divided into two separate units for practice on Monday, was and is fully focused on one goal.
“We’re going to get ready to play until somebody tells us that we’re not going to,” Brown said via Zoom interview on Monday afternoon. “And that’s our goal, to be the most improved team in the country and we’re going to do this in a safe environment and in a fun environment and that’s how we’re going to proceed. Our team wants to play, our coaches want to coach and I think that’s an important voice to be out there.”
Brown commended the new protocols and all of the things that have gone into making practices as safe as possible.
“We respect the virus, but we also believe in the protocols that we have in place to keep our players and our staff as safe as possible,” Brown said. “Our testing is something that’s proven over the last few weeks and like most things in this pandemic, we’ve continued to get better at it.
“We have all the cleaning procedures, we’ve gone to split practices, we’ve had all virtual meetings to this point. We have our weight rooms outdoors. We’re not using our locker rooms.”
Brown also showed off the team’s new helmet, complete with a full-face shield.
“We have multiple cleaning protocols, all the sprayers for equipment and for balls,” he continued. “We’re eating our meals outdoors, or they’re to-go meals so our protocols, we continue to change.
We’ve been in constant contact with NFL teams and other Power Five programs on just getting ideas and continuing to do it.”
But while Brown said that the measures being taken against the virus are ample, he is also fully aware that the decision to play the season may ultimately be taken out of his and his players’ hands.
While Brown was adamant that college football should be played, he added that more than anything, some sort of solidarity in terms of a plan needs to be in place before any action is taken.
“Before we make a decision about are we going to play or not going to play, we have to make a decision about what it looks like if we don’t play,” Brown said. “If we make that decision – which I’m against – but if we make that decision, then we have to have a clear plan about how we’re going to move forward in this semester with these guys and it can’t be, ‘We’re not playing, I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know.’ That doesn’t work. They’re tired of that. They’re tired of, ‘I don’t knows.’ So, let’s make decisions and let’s go about it.”
As for Monday’s practice, it was understandably a unique beginning to fall camp. Brown said his squad is as mentally prepared as any he has coached, due to extra virtual meetings that have been permitted by the NCAA since April. Yet he did admit the Mountaineers are somewhat behind in terms of physical conditioning. As a result, early practices will aim to gradually get players back into the flow and will come with more breaks and less physicality.
More than anything else, the first day of camp afforded the team and coaches a chance to come together again. Brown said that may have been the biggest positive from Monday, even if there’s no telling if or for how long such practices will continue to be permitted.
“The most fun I’ve had professionally over the past few months has been today and during our walk-throughs when we get on the field and we interact and try to get people better,” Brown said. “You see guys their demeanors have changed, they have something to look forward to.
“Our guys have new energy when they’re out there. They’re able to get off their phones, they’re able to get away from all the uncertainty and they’re really going to do what they love to do. That’s been a positive experience and I hope it continues.”