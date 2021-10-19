It hasn’t much mattered who the opponent the week before has been, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and offensive coordinator Gerad Parker have inevitably faced questions about the Mountaineers’ inept running game during their press conferences each and every Tuesday.
This Tuesday, that proved to be true even when there wasn’t an opponent the week before.
So, coming off of a bye week and with a game at TCU slated for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the questions came again. Although this time they were pointed more toward the work WVU did with some extra days of practice, Brown and Parker continued to reiterate the importance of a breakthrough.
“That’s where we spent most of our time last week is getting the running game on track,” Brown said. “It’s been close, we just haven’t been consistent. That’s kind of the M.O. of our football team right now, we just haven’t been consistent enough.
“We have to play better on the offensive line, we’ve got to run through some tackles, we have to do a better job of controlling the extra hat with some things schematically. But [TCU is] giving up more rush yards than they have in the past, I think some of that’s due to injury, but for us to have success we’ve got to be able to run it and that’s been a struggle for us.”
To say the least.
The Mountaineers now rank 109th out of 130 FBS teams at 112.8 rushing yards per game. Now at 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the Big 12 and with half of its season left, West Virginia has had its share of disappointments and struggles. But likely the area of most disappointment is the run game, an area in which the Mountaineers showed great improvement in 2020 from 2019.
WVU returned first-team all-Big 12 back Leddie Brown, three starters along the offensive line, tight end Mike O’Laughlin and picked up Doug Nester, a key transfer at guard from Virginia Tech. Yet the Mountaineers have regressed on the ground after averaging just over 135 yards per contest a year ago.
Both Brown and Parker professed the need to improve in all areas -- blocking, running, finishing -- and Parker took it even a step further, saying the very language that coaches and players use could and will have an effect on performance.
“There’s things we’ve done better up front, there’s things we’re doing better in areas, but until we tie it all together and own it as a staff and as players to make sure it stays that way and we’re not just saying ‘if,’” Parker said. “When you’re close and you don’t finish a game and things, I think it’s a scary thing to say, ‘Well, if.’ Well, ‘if’ don’t matter. We’ve got to get it done and I think tying our offensive line together with our running back, breeding confidence and making sure we’re not saying, ‘If we could have finished here, if we would’ve made this read.’ It all adds up and compounds itself, and before you know it you’re telling a tale of ‘maybes’ and ‘ifs’ and ‘we just can’t.’
“I think more than anything over these two weeks it’s been a commitment to saying, ‘Let’s get it done’ and when we don’t, we just have to make sure there’s a higher percentage of us getting it done to get more yards on the ground.”
On Tuesday, Brown was asked about backup running backs Tony Mathis and Justin Johnson. Coming into the year, developing a secondary option to starter Leddie Brown was a priority, yet no other Mountaineer back has been able to emerge as a consistent option. Instead, quarterback Garrett Greene, who has played sparingly behind starter Jarret Doege, is the team’s second-leading rusher at 230 yards on 38 carries.
While Neal Brown said that neither Mathis nor Johnson had separated himself this week either, he did say that Greene would see the field against the Horned Frogs. How much remains to be determined, but he added that Green’s development in the passing game would tell that tale.
“A lot of it will be how he goes about it this week, but yeah, he’ll play,” Brown said. “There’s some opportunities. He’s coming off one of his better games against Baylor and Garrett has to continue to grow. The deal with Garrett is, our receivers have been our most productive piece of our offense and Garrett has to continue in his ability to get them the ball, and that’s where he has to show the most growth.”
As for Leddie Brown, Parker pointed to plenty of motivation for the team’s starting back as well.
“I think in order to be a pro, which one day he wants to be, there’s plenty of reasons to be motivated,” Parker said. “Team’s success, individual success, his future ... not hard to motivate a guy in his chair, and I think that’s just something we’ve got to remind him of. He wants to play this game at the next level. To do that, guys sometimes forget -- the saying is, ‘Be where your feet are.’ We’ve got to be good at the jobs we possess now. Future success takes care of itself if you do that.”
After missing the team's 45-20 loss to the Bears two weeks ago with injury, Neal Brown said that spear Scottie Young will play this week but won't start with Jackie Matthews listed as the top player on the depth chart.