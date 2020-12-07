In being soundly beaten in a 42-6 blowout loss Saturday at Iowa State, some of the struggles that have plagued West Virginia from time to time throughout the season showed up in abundance.
In other cases, the Cyclones (8-2 overall, 8-1 Big 12 Conference, now No. 10 in the Associated Press poll) turned WVU’s biggest strengths over the first eight games into gaping holes.
It started up with a Mountaineer defensive front that had largely wreaked havoc on opponents since the outset of the season.
On Saturday, Iowa State nearly completely negated arguably the best individual unit on the Mountaineers roster as WVU (5-4, 4-4) accounted for zero sacks and just two tackles for loss behind a defensive front that just never found its footing.
“I don’t think we played with the same aggression up front,” WVU coach Neal Brown said during the Big 12 Conference coaches call on Monday. “I don’t think we played with very good pad level, I don’t think we played with very good technique and were really just physically overpowered a lot in that game on Saturday.”
Once the Mountaineer front was neutralized, it created a bit of a chain reaction that led to a big day for Iowa State’s offense. Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy operated largely pressure free, connecting on 20 of 23 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns. Iowa State rushed for another 236 yards and three touchdowns.
A WVU defense that had previously ranked fourth in the country in total defense at 274 yards per game was ripped for 483 on Saturday.
Prior to the game with the Cyclones, West Virginia had piled up 58.5 tackles for loss and 22 sacks, led largely by linemen Darius Stills (6.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks) and Dante Stills (8.5 TFLs, two sacks), Jeffery Pooler (six TFLs, three sacks) and Akheem Mesidor (6.5 TFLs, five sacks).
But while the lack of forced negative plays was out of character for the Mountaineers, the weakness against the run wasn’t necessarily new, especially in WVU losses this season. Brown said the issue picked a bad time to rear its ugly head again.
“If you go back and look at a couple of our losses — Texas was able to rush the football [174 yards], Iowa State was able to rush the football, Oklahoma State was able to rush the football on us [203 yards],” Brown said. “And the three things all of those games had in common is we had difficulties tearing off of blocks.”
Without the front getting pressure on Purdy, WVU defensive backs were put on islands having to try and guard Iowa State’s massive tight ends for long periods of time. Linebackers weren’t given lanes to the Cyclones backfield and instead had to try and shed the blocks of offensive linemen as backs consistently made their way to the second and third levels of the defense.
But while Brown stressed that his squad wasn’t good enough in nearly any facet or by any measure on Saturday, he also said there was plenty of blame to go around, especially in the team’s failure to limit Iowa State’s run game.
“We didn’t set an edge to our defense and that’s one of the major reasons behind our success is that we have boxed everything in,” Brown said. “We lost our edge. That’s where they hit a large number of their runs in the first half were on the perimeter and we just didn’t do a good job setting an edge.
“So it wasn’t all on the defensive line, even though they didn’t play anything close to the standard that they themselves have established throughout the year. We didn’t do a very good job on the perimeter setting edges at our spear or will linebacker spots or at the corner position of turning any of those perimeter runs back into [linebacker Tony] Fields or into our defensive line.
“And so, like most things, defensively, it’s an accumulative effect. We didn’t play well enough to win versus a quality opponent at any level of our defense.”
nnn
WVU sophomore spear Tykee Smith was named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award presented by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame on Monday, joining 11 other Division I defensive backs.
Smith has two interceptions and is second among Mountaineers in tackles (61), tackles for loss (eight) and pass break-ups (five).
The Jim Thorpe Award winner will be announced on Jan. 7.
nnn
WVU’s scheduled game against Oklahoma at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown on Saturday is set for a noon kickoff as announced by the Big 12 on Sunday. The game will be televised on ABC.