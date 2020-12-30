Between facing an Army team with as confounding a style as any in college football, dealing with a layoff that’s included just one game since Nov. 14 and preparing to play in a game with the national rooting interest squarely on the other side, West Virginia is certainly up against it in Thursday’s Liberty Bowl.
But in a season marred with COVID-19 postponements and cancellations, every team has been battling the odds and plenty of adversity since the season started.
And so, while a tough matchup against a hungry and fundamentally sound Black Knights squad is no picnic, just ending the season with a bowl game is a reward in itself.
That’s the mindset the Mountaineers (5-4) are taking into Thursday’s game as the team will take the field against Army (9-2) at 4 p.m. in Memphis, Tennessee. The game will air on ESPN.
“Our guys are just ready to play,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “Anytime you play as bad as we did the last time out [a 42-6 loss at Iowa State on Dec. 5] you want to play another game, so that’s where we’re at.”
There have been none of the normal festivities surrounding bowl games, and in many ways the Liberty Bowl will just resemble a road trip with the Mountaineers arriving on Wednesday, just one day ahead of the game.
But don’t tell that to players and coaches, especially a guy like WVU quarterback Jarret Doege, who will make his 30th career start but his first bowl appearance.
“The bowl game itself I’m super excited,” Doege said. “I just want to go win.”
To do that, the Mountaineers are going to have to be ready for a completely different style of football, starting with Army’s run-heavy triple-option attack. The Black Knights are fourth nationally in rushing (281.3 yards per game) with 22 different players getting carries this season.
With that comes a different mentality elsewhere as well. The Black Knights treat most series like four-down territory, having gone for it 31 times on fourth down, tied for fourth most in the country. Army has converted 70.1 percent of those, 17th-best nationally and tops among teams attempting more than 23 fourth-down conversions.
Its deliberate offense and four-down mentality allow Army to hog the ball to the tune of 34:10 per game, fifth best nationally, and in turn shorten games and limit opposing possessions. That helps a Black Knights defense that ranks near the top in every statistical category, including second in total defense at 271.1 yards per game.
While much of the onus is going to be put on WVU’s defense to adapt to Army’s rushing attack, the Mountaineer offense is also going to be under pressure, needing to score points with likely fewer opportunities to do so.
“You have to take that into account,” Brown said. “Getting off the field is going to be an issue. They’re in the top three or four in the country in time of possession so it works both ways. Defensively we’ve got to be able to get off the field, offensively we’ve got to be able to stay on the field. I think that four-down territory maybe stretches more against them, but you’ve got to make those decisions within the game also.”
Again, on paper, it’s easily to assume that the biggest challenge will be for the Mountaineer defense to slow down Army’s offense after facing tempo and spread offenses in the Big 12 all season. But that may not be the case.
Extended layoffs tend to affect offensive timing the most, especially in the passing game. And it’s not like the Mountaineers were great offensively in that lopsided loss at Iowa State back on Dec. 5.
Army boasts the No. 1 passing defense in the country, allowing just 149.9 yards per game, though that number is certainly skewed somewhat by matchups against other run-heavy attacks like Navy and Air Force. In West Virginia’s four losses, the real disparity comes in the run game, where the Mountaineers are averaging 210.6 rushing yards in wins and 64 yards in losses.
“They’re one of the top defenses in the country,” WVU offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said of the Black Knights. “They play a unique style. A front that slants, gains penetration, they play hard, they run to the football, they do everything that a great defense would do. They rally to the football, they’re gap sound, they know exactly what they want to get done, they’re good in short yardage and, again, they play hard and run to the football. It’s a very good challenge for us, our guys are excited for it and it’s going to be really fun to kind of see how we’ve grown throughout the year and answer this challenge on the road.”
All involved expect a large number of eyes to be tuning in on Thursday, especially after Army became a national story after initially being left out of a bowl game despite a 9-2 record. WVU was originally scheduled to play Tennessee when bowl matchups were announced on Dec. 20, but the next day the Volunteers were forced to pull out due to COVID-19 issues. Within hours, it was announced that the Black Knights would take Tennessee’s place, bringing on a whole different set of issues in terms of preparation for the Mountaineers.
But all along, WVU players and coaches have maintained that the challenges associated with preparing for Army on short notice have been welcomed. On Thursday, the tale will be told on whether or not those challenges have been met.
“We’ve embraced this game,” Brown said. “I felt for those coaches and players at Army when they didn’t initially make a bowl game, I don’t understand what went into that, that should’ve never been the case. But when Tennessee had their COVID issues we were asked and we didn’t blink an eye. We welcome the opportunity to play them, I think it brings extra exposure to this game. I think it’s a great fit. Army playing in the Liberty Bowl … makes sense to me.”