In its eight years in the Big 12 Conference, it would be tough to find a more competitive series for West Virginia than the one it’s had with Texas.
Throw some significant ramifications in terms of the race for the league championship game and all indications point to a fantastic ninth chapter when the Mountaineers (4-2 overall, 3-2 Big 12 Conference) travel to Austin, Texas to take on the Longhorns (4-2, 3-2) at noon Saturday. The game will be televised on ABC.
The teams have played nine times, including a game in 1956, with WVU leading the series 5-4. The teams have split their eight meetings as conference foes and, interestingly enough, the visiting team is 6-2. That bodes well for the Mountaineers, who have won the last two matchups in Austin.
Both teams enter with momentum after big wins a week ago, with Texas picking up a 41-34 win at previously unbeaten Oklahoma State and WVU handing Kansas State it’s first league loss in convincing fashion, 37-10. Both WVU and Texas need a win Saturday to stay in the thick of a crowded race for a berth in the Big 12 championship game.
“Extremely talented team, maybe the most talented in our league that usually plays their best football at home,” WVU coach Neal Brown said of the Longhorns. “One of the top offenses in the Big 12 and really, overall in the country.”
That unit, led by experienced senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger, ranks 10th in the country and first in the Big 12 in terms of scoring offense at 44.3 points per game. In leading that effort, Ehlinger has already accounted for 27 total touchdowns with 1,650 yards through the air and a team-best 284 yards on the ground. Ehlinger will make the 40th start of his career on Saturday.
Over the course of his career, Ehlinger has made a name for himself by playing his best late in games, leading to several comebacks, including three second-half rallies in overtime wins over Texas Tech and Oklahoma State and a quadruple overtime loss to Oklahoma this year.
While Brown credited Ehlinger with improving his production from within the pocket, the Mountaineer coaching staff is still aware of his prowess on the run and his ability to freelance once plays begin to break down.
“For us it’s mostly effort and your eyes in terms of being able to eliminate the explosive plays that come from a quarterback like [Ehlinger], who can really make people miss and extend the play beyond what it should’ve been,” WVU co-defensive coordinator Jahmile Addae said. “I don’t know that you can necessarily dictate where he goes or how he goes, you’ve just got to be ready for all of those scenarios. We’ll continue to try to put people in his face, push the pocket and get him off his spot.”
Defensively, the Longhorns have had their struggles, ranking seventh in the conference in total defense (407.8 yards per game). Texas has been especially susceptible against the pass, yielding 277.5 yards per contest, ranking above only Texas Tech among Big 12 teams. But that number could be skewed somewhat as the Longhorns have played six overtime periods and have played some of the league’s best offenses, including Oklahoma, which sits at the top.
Junior linebacker Joseph Ossai is among the league’s best defenders, leading the Big 12 in tackles for loss (12.5) and ranking third in both sacks (four) and tackles 46. The Longhorns are also a ball-hawking unit, leading the conference in fumble recoveries (six) and ranking third in interceptions (six).
“The film certainly tells a different story,” WVU offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said. “This is a tremendously gifted defense. They’ve got length, they’ve got speed and power inside and experienced guys outside. Ossai is an issue, he’s got great rush ability and length and plays with a great motor and gets you on the edge for our tackles. So, we’re certainly not watching film and thinking this is something we’ll be able to kick back on. This is a big challenge for us — our players know it, our staff knows it and they create issues.”
So does a Mountaineer offense that has hit its stride in recent weeks. Running back Leddie Brown has been consistent all year and is second in the Big 12 in rushing with 115.67 yards per game. But the passing game has come along as well with quarterback Jarret Doege eclipsing 300 passing yards in each of the previous three games. The WVU offense has continued develop in terms of pass protection and ball security.
The Mountaineers will enter Saturday ranked second in the league in total offense and first in total defense, with a slew of other impressive numbers in tow. Last Saturday gave WVU its first signature win of the season, and a victory Saturday would give it another.
Yet even with the pressure of the league race mounting and with Doege returning to his home state for another national television contest at one of the most storied programs in college football history, the Mountaineer quarterback said the goal is simple.
“There’s nothing really different going to play in Texas,” Doege said. “Just another game for me and just preparing to beat Texas.”