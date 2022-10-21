Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

080622 WVU football Graham Harrell practice front

WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who starred at Texas Tech as a record-setting quarterback, will return to Lubbock, Texas for the first time Saturday when the Mountaineers visit the Red Raiders.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

West Virginia University is 1,467 miles from Texas Tech University, but the two schools have many more connections than you would expect considering the great distance that separates them.

The ties date back to 1969 when head football coach Jim Carlin left WVU after four years to take over the Texas Tech program.

