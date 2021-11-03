If there’s any good news as West Virginia prepares for Oklahoma State and running back Jaylen Warren, it’s that the Mountaineers, head coach Neal Brown and defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley ought to be used to it by now.
This season, the Big 12 Conference has arguably the best crop of running backs in the country and WVU has seemingly had the best of them all in a row. That won’t change this week in Warren, who ranks fifth in the league at 106.3 yards per game.
WVU has seen three of the four in consecutive weeks — Baylor’s Abram Smith (third, 116.3), TCU’s Zach Evans (fourth, 108) and Iowa State’s Breece Hall (first, 123.1) and will meet up with Texas back Bijan Robinson (second, 120.9) on Nov. 20.
All five of them rank in the top 20 nationally, and while all are productive and similar, all also have their nuances. Warren’s punishing style may be the biggest challenge awaiting the Mountaineer defense when the teams meet at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.
Obviously, there are other challenges when trying to tackle the No. 11 Cowboys, but their 358 rushing attempts are the most in the league and their intentions offensively are no secret.
“Offensively they want to run the football and it starts with Warren,” Brown said. “The offensive line is really improved from a year ago and Jaylen Warren runs as physical as anybody in our league.”
That’s the aspect of Warren’s running that most sticks out to Brown and sets him apart from the other backs in the league.
“The thing I really respect about Jaylen Warren is he runs the ball angry,” Brown said. “I mean, he is a violent runner. He gets downhill, he breaks tackles … it’s impressive. He’s a really tough tackle.”
So far, West Virginia’s defense has stood up quite nicely to opposing rush offenses. In a 38-31 win over Iowa State last week, Hall piled up 167 yards on 24 carries, but 123 of those yards came off two rushes — a missed alignment resulting in a 70-yard run in the first quarter and a personnel wrinkle that caught Mountaineer coaches off guard in the third quarter, resulting in a 53-yard scamper.
Still, WVU is allowing just 125.1 yards per game on the ground, and despite the success, Lesley said it’s been anything but easy and that this week will be no exception.
“This run of running backs with Baylor — even go back to Oklahoma; they’re talented — but really, starting at Baylor, I don’t think I’ve seen much more talented running backs than the run we’ve seen,” Lesley said. “These guys are in the same mold, they’re the same type of backs, just as good as the other, just as explosive and just as powerful. It’s the best combination of speed and power in a run of teams at running back in this league that I’ve ever seen.”
Oklahoma State redshirt junior quarterback Spencer Sanders also adds a threat in the run game, having rushed for 298 yards and four touchdowns to go with 1,341 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air. Sanders is in his third year as a starter, but was injured and missed both of the last two contests against WVU.
“He’s a dual-threat guy,” Brown said of Sanders. “He’s strong, he can run, he has a really strong arm, he can make all the throws and they utilize him a lot in the red zone.”
As has become the norm under veteran coach Mike Gundy, the Cowboys also have plenty of threats on the outside too. This year that group is led by senior Tay Martin, a 6-foot-3, 186-pound physical wideout who leads the team in catches (36), receiving yards (529) and is second with four touchdowns. Sophomore Brennan Presley has five to go with 23 catches and 308 yards.
Yet while Oklahoma State has multifaceted athletes, Lesley insists that the scheme, at least from a play-calling standpoint, isn’t necessarily complicated at all. And that, he says, is what makes the Cowboys a good offense.
“There’s a real beauty in their simplicity,” Lesley said. “I think when you see that, that’s to me always a sign of a good football team, when they execute what they want to do and they’re patient and let plays come to them because they have really good players. That’s something you admire when you watch it a little bit. They’re not doing that much, then here you go, it’s a 60-yard touchdown, or an explosive run, or a play-action pass off it. They’re good at what they do.”