Six home games and six road games, at least one night game in Morgantown for the first time under coach Neal Brown and the continuation of two storied rivalry games highlight the 2022 West Virginia University football schedule.
WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons, along with the Big 12 Conference, released the slate on Wednesday.
The season will open on Sept. 3 with the resumption of the Backyard Brawl at Pittsburgh with the teams playing for the first time since 2011. The meeting will mark the 105th between the two, the most of any West Virginia opponent all time. The Mountaineers have won seven of the last 10 meetings with the Panthers and hold a 61-40-3 edge in the series.
Also, after defeating Virginia Tech at home to claim the Black Diamond Trophy this season in Morgantown, the Mountaineers will return the trip to Blacksburg on Sept. 24 for the 53rd meeting between the schools.
“I know our fans will be excited to have two rivalry games that they can drive to at Pitt and Virginia Tech,” Lyons said via press release. “Year in and year out, we play a challenging football schedule that produces quality opponents.”
The Mountaineers will officially open Big 12 Conference play on Sept. 10 against Kansas and will follow that game with a contest against FCS Towson on Sept. 17, with both contests being held in Morgantown and sandwiched between the two road rivalry matchups.
After the game with the Hokies, WVU will play its remaining eight Big 12 games starting with a road trip to Texas on Oct. 1, followed by a Thursday-night home game against Baylor on Oct. 13. Following the game with the Bears, WVU will alternate road and home games, traveling to Texas Tech on Oct. 22, hosting TCU on homecoming on Oct. 29 and visiting Iowa State on Nov. 5 before back-to-back home contests against Oklahoma (Nov. 12, Mountaineer Day) and Kansas State (Nov. 19). The season will conclude with a trip to Oklahoma State on Nov. 26.
“Our fans will enjoy the schedule, not only a tough Big 12 Conference slate, but two rivalry games as well,” WVU football coach Neal Brown said. “One of the best rivalries in college football returns with the Backyard Brawl at Pitt and along with the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy at Virginia Tech make our nonconference slate one of the strongest in the country.”
All times and broadcast assignments will be released at a future date.