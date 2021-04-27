West Virginia and Tennessee will open the 2028 football season against each other in Charlotte, North Carolina, the schools announced Tuesday morning.
The neutral-site game will come a decade after doing the same in 2018.
The schools have agreed to play in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 2, 2028.
It will be just the second meeting between the programs. In the 2018 game in Charlotte, the Mountaineers defeated the Volunteers 40-14.
“West Virginia University has a strong alumni fan base in Charlotte and the surrounding region. Through the years, our fans have enjoyed traveling to Charlotte for our bowl and neutral-site games,” WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “As with the game in 2018, this gives us a chance to play a strong nonconference opponent in a city that is known for its great hospitality. Based on the attendance from 2018, this series renewal should be another fan favorite.”
“We are very excited to announce that Tennessee and West Virginia will be returning to Charlotte to kick off the 2028 college football season,” added Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. “In 2018, Charlotte hosted the first-ever meeting between the two schools in football. The atmosphere surrounding the game was tremendous, with very active, supportive fan bases. We are proud to bring this marquee matchup back to the Queen City and look forward to hosting the Volunteer and Mountaineer teams and fans again in Charlotte.”