FORT WORTH, Texas -- Saturday’s 29-17 win at TCU ended a three-game losing streak, a seven-game road losing skid and, at least for the moment, ended some of the criticism and scrutiny West Virginia University football had been under for the last month.
Sure, there was celebration and likely relief in the Mountaineer locker room, but maybe not as much as one would think.
While it likely felt great to Mountaineer fans, West Virginia coaches and players insisted after the game that the win over the Horned Frogs wasn’t season-defining or some landmark moment of glory. Instead, it’s what the team has expected to feel every week and, hopefully, just a sign of things to come.
“We got a little discouraged as a unit, as a complete team, just because we lost some games we feel like we should’ve won,” WVU linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo said in postgame press conferences Saturday. “We didn’t play up to our our standard [in a 45-20 loss at] Baylor, so we were kind of discouraged by that, but ultimately we knew the team that we were and today I feel like we just played up to our capability. We’ve still got to go out and win five more games. We’re definitely not satisfied with this win, so we've just got to keep rolling.”
Chandler-Semedo’s viewpoint was reiterated by the team’s head coach, Neal Brown.
“The locker room, they’re excited, but this isn’t an unexpected win,” Brown said. “That’s the thing about it is our guys have really expected to win, we just haven’t done the things in the fourth quarter outside of the Baylor game to go win games. And we went and won the game today. We were able to run the clock out, we made some key takeaways in the second half.”
Brown was right. The Mountaineers (3-4 overall, 1-3 Big 12 Conference) did several things on Saturday that represented huge steps in the right direction in some areas that direly needed them.
Those turnovers Brown referenced consisted of a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery, all in the second half, that kept any rally by the Horned Frogs at bay. Together, those forced turnovers doubled WVU’s total in the first six games and took the team’s turnover margin from minus-7 to minus-4.
Then there was the running game, which produced 229 yards against the Horned Frogs, bumping the Mountaineer run game from 109th to 92nd in the country, moving their average from 112.8 yards per game to 129.4.
While running back Leddie Brown, who rumbled for 111 yards and three touchdowns, has gotten much of the credit, Saturday also represented a much better showing from the WVU offensive line, which also yielded just one sack.
“I thought our footwork was the best it’s been all year and they took some of the heat they were getting personally and that’s what you want,” Neal Brown said. “You want it to be important to the guys.
“The running game part of it, it’s really not that complicated, and what I mean by that is that it goes back to footwork, the vision of our backs, making sure we’re reading the right keys and you’ve got to throw the tight ends in there, because the tight ends did a really nice job. [WVU starter] Mike O’Laughlin has really grown into one of the better tight ends in the league in my opinion and TJ Banks did a nice job as well. But we mixed up our presentation, how we were running the football, we mixed up our runs, we mixed in some under center, which has been effective for us this year.”
All of that came after a disastrous start to Saturday's game, in which TCU’s Derius Davis returned the opening kick 100 yards for a touchdown and WVU’s Winston Wright bobbled the ensuing kickoff, pinning the Mountaineers inside their own 10-yard line.
But after a similarly bad start two weeks ago buried WVU at Baylor, this time the Mountaineers calmly dusted themselves off, signifying as big a step forward as any to Neal Brown.
“Myself, as a head coach, I’ve got to take ownership and we didn’t handle adversity well and that’s on me,” Brown said. “So we’ve really not only talked about it, we put things in practice where we overcome adversity intentionally.”
The Mountaineers will likely need to continue to do so, with tough games against Iowa State (2 p.m. Saturday), Oklahoma State (Nov. 6), Kansas State (Nov. 13) and Texas (Nov. 20) coming in succession.
“We’ve talked about this, we’ve got a one-game season each week,” Neal Brown said. “We’ve talked about, ‘Hey, new season, second half, how are we going to respond?' Obviously we responded tonight, we’ve got a huge challenge next week against an Iowa State team that dominated us last year [a 42-6 Cyclones win in Ames, Iowa], an embarrassing performance against them last year. We get them back home, I hope our fans are excited. It’s been a rough three weeks for them, I get it, but our guys played really, really hard for that flying WV tonight, so I hope our fans show up next Saturday.”