As much as West Virginia University football players and coaches hope the team won’t forget some valuable lessons from last week’s 27-13 loss at Oklahoma State, there’s no time to dwell on anything for very long in Power Five football.
With Baylor coming into Morgantown Saturday with a retooled coaching staff and coming off a season-opening 47-14 win over Kansas and an 11-3 campaign a year ago, that is certainly the case for WVU.
So somewhere between learning from the past and filing it away quickly is where the Mountaineers (1-1, 0-1 Big 12 Conference) hope to be against Baylor Saturday. Game time at Milan Puskar Stadium is scheduled for noon, with ABC broadcasting the contest. Baylor is 0-4 all-time in Morgantown and the Mountaineers lead the series 5-3.
By now the laundry list of factors and mistakes that cost WVU in Stillwater a week ago are well documented — 12 penalties, a blown hold on a field goal attempt, four Oklahoma State fumbles without a WVU recovery, a fumble-return touchdown for the Cowboys, inconsistencies along the offensive front and allowing a backbreaking 15-play fourth-quarter touchdown drive that killed 7:39 and accounted for the final scoring.
So how does West Virginia respond? It’s something head coach Neal Brown has been waiting to see since shortly after the final whistle blew last week.
“[Oklahoma State understands] how to win close games, they understand how to make routine plays and not beat themselves, and we’re not at that point,” Brown said in a postgame Zoom conference last Saturday. “That’s the rude awakening of this game, is that we’re not at that point. So how do we handle next week? How do we come back after not playing and not competing like we need to compete against one of the top teams in our league?”
One thing is for sure: West Virginia will have to compete like it’s up against another top team in the Big 12, because it likely is.
The Bears return a veteran offensive unit, including senior quarterback Charlie Brewer, who will make his 32nd career start on Saturday. Baylor boasts a pair of explosive backs in John Lovett and Trestan Ebner, with Ebner returning two kickoffs for touchdowns in the win over the Jayhawks last week.
What the Baylor defense may lack in experience in spots, it makes up for in coaching. Head coach Dave Aranda served as a defensive coordinator in 11 of 13 coaching seasons prior to 2020, and he earned a national title in that role a year ago at LSU. Ron Roberts, who was hired by Aranda to serve as defensive coordinator for the Bears, has coached for 30 years.
Offensively, the Bears figure to push the tempo, try to establish balance and present challenges across the board under offensive coordinator Larry Fedora, who has 11 years of head coaching experience himself.
“Put that experience with probably a faster tempo offensively than we saw last week,” WVU co-defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said. “The tempo is going to be the biggest issue of what they’re trying to do. They try to get you into some scenarios formation-wise off of that tempo and they’re not very complicated up front. They play fast, they play hard, they’re physical, so it creates about every kind of an issue you can come up with.”
The Baylor defense is led by linebacker Terrel Bernard, a Preseason All-Big 12 first-team selection. Bernard started fast last week, piling up a team-best eight tackles that included 21/2 sacks and 31/2 tackles for loss.
“He does everything you want a second-level player to do,” WVU offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said. “Probably one of the bigger compliments you can give any player, besides him having sheer talent, is his motor and how hard he plays and how active he is pops off on the film as soon as you turn it on. That’s the biggest thing you see with him.”
While last week’s end result wasn’t what anyone involved with WVU — directly or from afar — could have wanted, there were plenty of encouraging aspects of the loss to Oklahoma State.
Running back Leddie Brown went over the 100-yard mark for the second time in as many games, receiver Winston Wright’s explosive 70-yard touchdown catch further proved that quarterback Jarret Doege has a plethora of athletic options at his disposal on the outside, and the Mountaineer defense — aside from the last drive and a busted assignment that led to a 66-yard touchdown run for the Cowboys’ L.D. Brown — was fairly stingy while forcing six punts.
That’s what made last week all the more frustrating for Neal Brown. The potential was there. The execution was not.
Will that change this week? Saturday will tell the tale. But perhaps no one is more eager to find out than Brown himself.
“Looking forward to this,” Brown said. “Looking forward to the preparation this week. I think it’s going to say a lot about our team.”