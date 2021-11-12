After mixed results over the first half of the season, both West Virginia and Kansas State rolled into games last week suddenly red hot.
The Wildcats kept that momentum rolling with a 35-10 win over in-state rival Kansas. The Mountaineers? Not so much.
So, did a lopsided 24-3 loss to the Cowboys derail the Mountaineers for good? That question as well as several others will be answered on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas when West Virginia takes on the Wildcats. The game is scheduled for a noon kickoff and will air on FS1.
In Kansas State, the Mountaineers will face the third-ranked defense in the Big 12 after seeing the first and second in the previous two weeks (Iowa State and Oklahoma State). Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn, with his productivity in both the run game and pass game, remains arguably the most multidimensional individual weapon in the league and sophomore defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah leads the country with 11 sacks.
“They’re playing their best football of the year,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “They’re on a three-game winning streak, credit to their staff. They went through a little downturn where they lost three and they’ve been able to turn it around."
Anudike-Uzomah spearheads a Kansas State defense that is utilizing a 3-3-5 alignment and has found success with it. The Wildcats are in the top half of the Big 12 in nearly every major statistical category, including total defense (third, 340.3 yards per game), scoring defense (fourth, 21.6 points per game), rush defense (fourth, 117.3 yards per game) and pass defense (third, 223 yards per game).
Anudike-Uzomah has emerged as the country’s most productive pass rusher and is concern number one for Brown and the offensive staff.
“He’s really long,” Brown said of Anudike-Uzomah, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds. “The thing I respect watching him on film, he plays hard. You can try to chip him, double him and some pass rushers get really frustrated, but I haven’t seen this kid get frustrated. He plays extremely, extremely hard.”
It's also a deep defense as several Wildcats are subbed in and out of the game.
“They rotate a bunch of guys, especially on the defensive line,” WVU offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said. “It allows them to stay fresh. [Anudike-Uzomah] has probably played less plays in the last three games, but highly productive, so keeping him fresh and the way they rotate has probably helped them a lot.”
Offensively, the Wildcats hare hitting big plays at a much higher rate than in years past, having already recorded nine plays of over 50 yards, good enough for a tie for second in the league. Vaughn is certainly part of that, having already rushed for 866 yards and 12 touchdowns while leading the Wildcats in receptions (38), receiving yards (421) and receiving touchdowns (three).
Receivers Phillip Brooks (27 catches, 370 yards, two scores) and Malik Knowles (24 receptions, 341 yards, two touchdowns) give Kansas State a pair of speedy options on the outside. Senior quarterback Skylar Howard has overcome his injury issues and has been efficient as well, throwing for 1,558 yards and eight touchdowns while completing 71.3% of his passes.
But to the WVU coaching staff, more impressive than the stable of weapons is the ways they are used, and that will be as big of a challenge as any for the Mountaineers defensively.
“It’s the ability to create matchups – where they feel the matchups fit them,” WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said. “Guys do a great job and always have for the years we’ve played them.”
While the challenge from the opponent is great, it’s nothing new for the Mountaineers, especially in playing their seventh straight Big 12 game. Perhaps the biggest part of Saturday will be WVU putting last week behind it and trying to answer the bell once again.
“The fact is, we play a good football team this week, we’ve got three left, we know what’s in front of us and we want these guys to feel good about themselves and fly home on the plane this weekend like they should,” Parker said. “We talked about it [Monday] when we got our guys back in order. It’s not like we care about them any more or feel any different about ourselves off the field or on it based on a result. You can’t do that. It’s a slippery slope.”