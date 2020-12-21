The early signing day has come and gone for West Virginia football. The Mountaineers signed 16 players, all of whom were verbally committed for weeks, months and, in at least one instance, more than a year. There were no surprises, good or bad — no flips, no flops, no hat tricks.
But now? Now it’s time for some more recruiting, and commitments that might have a bigger impact on 2021 than any of the 16 players announced on Wednesday. Yes, that’s right, it’s NCAA transfer portal time.
The good news for the Mountaineers? There are plenty of familiar names already in the portal that they can recruit, many of whom play a position of need for these final six spots that WVU head coach Neal Brown referenced earlier this month.
The conversation starts and stops with Spring Valley offensive lineman Doug Nester. The former four-star recruit and All-American committed to Virginia Tech out of high school, but entered the NCAA transfer portal last Wednesday. The Mountaineers lose Mike Brown, their starting right guard, to graduation, and the staff juggled players around at right tackle trying to find a starter. Nester has been a starter at both spots for the Hokies over the last two seasons.
Along with a need for an offensive lineman, Brown said the team would be scouring the market for depth in the secondary. Enter Kentucky defensive back transfer MJ Devonshire. The former Aliquippa (Pa.) star had West Virginia in his top group coming out of high school before eventually picking the Wildcats. He’d have four years to play four seasons.
At wide receiver, there are a couple of players the staff is very familiar with.
Baylor’s Yusuf Terry was once a high school teammate with safety WVU’s Tykee Smith, and he chose the Bears over WVU in his final two out of high school. He’s back in the portal with four years to play.
Penn State’s John Dunmore is there, too. WVU assistant coach Travis Trickett is familiar with Dunmore’s high school, while offensive coordinator Gerad Parker coached Dunmore in his one year in Happy Valley. Dunmore opted out of this season due to COVID concerns, and will have four years remaining as well.
Other places where Brown said the staff still hoped to add talent was on the defensive line and linebacker. The latter was already a bigger need, but WVU already received good news on the defensive line as Dante Stills plans to return for his senior season. They’re awaiting word on senior Jeffery Pooler, who has the potential to return for a sixth year.
In his first two years in Morgantown, Brown has added a handful of players after signing day both times. He’s done so via late-out junior college players, traditional transfers and graduate transfers. There’s no reason to think he won’t do the same thing again this time around.