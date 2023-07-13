ARLINGTON, Texas -- It didn’t take long after West Virginia coach Neal Brown took the stage on the second day of Big 12 football media days at AT&T Stadium to bring up his team’s placement in the league’s preseason poll.
The Mountaineers were picked to finish last in the 14-team league in the poll, which was released last week and voted on by media covering the league.
“I'll start with this because I'm sure I'm going to get asked about it -- upset about the media poll,” Brown said in his opening statement. “Definitely do not agree with that. The good thing, the positive is that the media has not been -- as far as predicting the Big 12 -- has not been successful in recent years, so I think that bodes well for us.”
WVU received just 129 points in the poll to place at the bottom. Cincinnati, a league newcomer who was picked directly ahead of the Mountaineers, had 202 points, for comparison.
Texas was the league favorite with 886 poll points and 41 first-place votes, and five others besides the Longhorns received at least one first-place vote.
Now, the Mountaineers are using it as motivation.
“I was sitting on the beach last week, whenever Mike Montoro, who's the best in the business, who's our sports information director for football, sent me a text and I made the mistake of looking at it,” Brown said. “From that point on, my vacation was over. I went into football mode.”
WVU went 5-7 last season and 3-6 in Big 12 play, with league wins over Baylor, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
Baylor was picked to win the conference in last year’s preseason poll, followed by Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. Eventual Big 12 champion Kansas State was fifth in the 2022 preseason poll, while 2022 national runner-up TCU was picked seventh before the season began.
“Obviously, being picked last, if that doesn’t fire you up, you’re doing something wrong, probably,” WVU offensive lineman Zach Frazier said. “At the same time, it’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish.
"At the same time, I think the same people that picked the polls last year -- one, two and three -- we beat last year. You’d think we had a really good season. We beat the top three teams in the preseason poll, but we didn’t have a great season. I don’t look a lot into it, but when they pick you last, that fires you up, for sure.”
Brown, WVU’s fifth-year coach, gave several reasons why he doesn’t think the Mountaineers will be at the bottom of the pack in the new-look Big 12. Those included his belief in his staff and players and the way his team finished the 2022 season -- with wins over the Sooners and Cowboys in two of the final three games.
“We've been focused on ourselves, getting ourselves better,” Brown said. “This is something that's going to increase the size of the chip. The chip was already there on the shoulder. It just increases the size.”
He said offensively “this is going to be our best group” with an offensive line returning 132 combined starts, as well as a deep running backs group led by sophomore CJ Donaldson, who’s coming back from an injury that cut his first season in Morgantown short.
Brown retained his defensive staff from a season ago, when the Mountaineers finished ninth of the 10 Big 12 teams in scoring defense with 32.9 points allowed per game. He said that group will “be one of the most improved units in the Big 12, if not in the country.”
“Personally, it’s like a punch in the face, it feels like," WVU offensive lineman Doug Nester said. "Being picked last in our conference is something that we don’t hold too highly, and it’s rough, to say the least. As a unit and just a team, really, it’s motivation for all of us.
"Our coaches are saying it all the time, our strength coach is saying it all the time and just reminding us where we are picked. It just gives us a chip on our shoulder while we’re training right now during the summer.”
Brown said the Mountaineers held a team meeting on Tuesday when they talked about the poll in detail -- “and probably in more colorful terms than I just did here.”
The Mountaineers have one of the toughest schedules in the country, starting with a 7:30 p.m. game at Penn State on Sept. 2. The Mountaineers will also host Duquesne and Pitt in nonconference action before opening a nine-game league schedule against Texas Tech on Sept. 23 at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU will also play Big 12 games in Morgantown against Oklahoma State, BYU and Cincinnati, and the Mountaineers are set to travel to TCU, Houston, UCF, Oklahoma and Baylor.
WVU certainly has added motivation heading into the year after being selected as the expected worst team in the Big 12.
“Looking forward to proving everybody wrong on that front,” Brown said. “We won't finish there.”