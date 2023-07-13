Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

2023 Big 12 Football Media Days

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown speaks with the media on Thursday during the Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

 LIZ PARKE | Big 12 Conference

ARLINGTON, Texas -- It didn’t take long after West Virginia coach Neal Brown took the stage on the second day of Big 12 football media days at AT&T Stadium to bring up his team’s placement in the league’s preseason poll.

The Mountaineers were picked to finish last in the 14-team league in the poll, which was released last week and voted on by media covering the league.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.