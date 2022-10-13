Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Jasir Cox PRTD

WVU's Jasir Cox heads to the end zone after scooping up a Baylor fumble in the first half Thursday night in Morgantown.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

Somebody’s streak had to end.

Was visiting Baylor going to lose again, increasing its skein to six consecutive losses to West Virginia University in Mountaineer Field?

Tags