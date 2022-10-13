Somebody’s streak had to end.
Was visiting Baylor going to lose again, increasing its skein to six consecutive losses to West Virginia University in Mountaineer Field?
Or were the Mountaineers going to lose for the fourth time in five games vs. FBS opponents?
That’s what was on the line Thursday night in Milan Puskar Stadium.
Perhaps, that’s why the game went to and fro like a metronome, resulting in a 43-40 win for WVU.
The difference was Casey Legg’s 22-yard field goal in the final minute. The Mountaineers evened their record at 3-3 and picked up their first Big 12 win of the season (1-2).
Baylor, meanwhile, fell to 3-3 and 1-2 in the Big 12 — and 0-6 all-time in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers struck first on running back Tony Mathis’ 7-yard touchdown run with 10:30 remaining in the first quarter. Baylor sort of answered with a 40-yard field goal, but the real answer came on tight end-turned fullback Ben Sims’ 1-yard TD plunge to give the Bears a 10-7 lead.
Then, Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen increased the margin with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Holmes for a 17-7 lead.
That meant the Bears had scored 17 unanswered points.
So, was the losing streak about to end?
Not so fast.
WVU promptly mounted a 13-play drive, culminating with a 23-yard field goal by Legg to narrow the margin to 17-10. And the Mountaineers’ rally wasn’t over. On the contrary, it was just getting started.
With 2:41 left in the half, WVU defensive end Sean Martin sacked Shapen for a 9-yard loss, causing a fumble. The Mountaineers’ Jasir Cox alertly grabbed the loose fumble and sprinted 65 yards for a touchdown with 2:41 remaining in the first half.
So, Baylor had scored 17 consecutive points and WVU answered with 10 straight to tie game up again, 17-17.
But not for long.
Only five plays later, Baylor’s Shapen tossed a 39-yard TD pass to Craig Williams, who was the recipient of some shoddy WVU tackling, to regain the lead, 24-17.
Two possessions and a pair of punts later, it was halftime.
If anybody thought the first half was exciting, they hadn’t seen nuthin’ yet.
The second half began with a 24-yard TD pass from Daniels to Kaden Prather to tie the score, 24-24.
But after Baylor starting quarterback Blake Shapen took a hit to the helmet, he was relieved by Kyron Jones, who promptly tossed a TD pass to put Baylor ahead again at 31-24.
Back and forth it went.
Next, WVU backup running back Justin Johnson broke several tackles while running for a 19-yard TD and a 31-31 score. Next came one of the strangest plays of the game.
Baylor’s Qualan Jones ran for a TD, but WVU’s Dante Stills blocked the extra-point kick and the Mountaineers’ Jacolby Spells returned it 87 yards for a 2-point conversion.
Then there was a big fumble forced by WVU’s Aubrey Burks and recovered by WVU’s Cox. That set up a 34-yard TD run by Tony Mathis and gave WVU a 40-37 lead. Speaking of Burks, he intercepted Drones on Baylor’s next possession.
But wait?
Next, WVU quarterback JT Daniels tossed a bad interception to Baylor’s Dillon Doyle. That led to a Baylor field goal to tie the game again, 40-40.
Didn’t anyone want to win this game?
That’s when WVU drove down the field on the strength of a 37-yard run by Mathis to set up a game-winning 22-yard field goal by Legg with 38 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Baylor had one final possession but was stopped on downs.