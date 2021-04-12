West Virginia football coach Neal Brown has put an unquestionable emphasis on special teams since his arrival in Morgantown two years ago.
It’s that commitment that special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz said helped attract him to the job in January of 2020.
And so, while the Mountaineers have gotten plenty of work on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball so far this spring, that has been equaled on special teams as well. Koonz said that is no different than any practice in any season.
“We are very consistent in our approach with special teams from the fall to the spring, so there is no less time devoted to it,” Koonz said. “It is a priority here at West Virginia. It was a huge lure for me to the job because of what Neal does from a head coach perspective and the emphasis he puts on it and the assistant coaches on our staff. It is every day.”
So far, Koonz has been pleased with what he’s seen this spring and said he and the staff have created a competitive atmosphere around special teams to keep effort and focus sharp.
“What we’re trying to do this spring with that emphasis is increase our energy level and really get our kids excited about the different aspects of special teams,” Koonz said. “We have multiple daily competition-type drills that use the techniques across multiple special team segments and we’re using that to create a competition and we’ve seen a really good increase in that energy level that we’re looking for.”
In coordinating kickoff coverage/return, punt coverage/return and field goal/field goal block units, Koonz has plenty of concerns just on the special-teams end of things. But he and the coaching staff have found a way to take it a step further, trying to tie in disciplines and terminology from special teams to the other phases of the game.
On Monday, Koonz pointed out that most of the techniques used in special teams are the very same used on offense and defense.
“When we’re showing these to the guys we’re going to use offensive clips and defensive clips because it’s the same movements,” Koonz said. “When we’re blocking, it’s the same thing that a receiver has to do when he sprints down the field and blocks a safety in space.
“When we’re teaching in the void concept when we’re on a coverage unit and we’re trying to reduce surface area with our pads, that’s the same thing that a pass rusher or defensive end might do to turn the edge to rush the passer, so we’ll show those clips so it might be a receiver doing a dip-and-drive drill, that’s the same thing he’s going to do to avoid press coverage to run his route.”
It’s all about uniformity for WVU special teams players, not just across offense, defense and special teams, but also within different units of special teams.
“When we try to do these drills, everything is trying to cover multiple aspects of multiple teams in one drill,” Koonz explained. “That way we’re maximizing the reps and maximizing the time that we have so we’re not just doing one, specific thing at one time, we’re actually killing multiple birds with one stone.
“We were in a punt-cover drill and we’ve obviously got to protect in the punt scheme first and then we’ve got to cover down [field] and there’s two different phases of our punt coverage — what we call the trap, which is our fast guys, our gunners and how we’re trying to contain the ball and get it to where we want to go, and then the second level of the coverage where now, we’re leverage-based. We’re right side, left side, and we have our rules.
“But that’s consistent in every phase. If we’re covering kickoffs, it’s no different — where is the location of the ball? What’s the level of the coverage team that your responsibility is within? And now, when we flip it, punt-return concept or kickoff-return concept, how are we going to retreat and get our body in relationship to the return man and the guy covering that we’re responsible for?”
As a linebacker coach, Koonz is also familiar with one of the team’s thinnest positions, giving him as much an understanding of the importance of depth as nearly anyone in the program. Koonz believes that depth can be established partly through special teams and its relationship to other units across the board.
“We’re trying to build that uniform language,” Koonz said. “We’re using the same language on special teams that [offensive coordinator] Gerad [Parker] is going to use with the receivers and that [defensive line coach] AJ [Jackson] is going to use with the linebackers. That’s going to be uniform so that more people know it and that instantaneously builds depth.”