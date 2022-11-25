Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Big 12 Midseason Awards Football

Will Saturday's game at Oklahoma State be West Virginia coach Neal Brown's last with the Mountaineers?

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia will play what may be the most meaningful meaningless football game in its history when it closes out the 2022 season with a noon game Saturday at Oklahoma State.

It seems the Mountaineers have nothing to play for when they bring a 4-7 record into Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The game can be seen on ESPN2.

Tags