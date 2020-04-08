Big 12 coaches have been bequeathed four hours per week for instruction, and West Virginia University’s football coaches are taking full advantage of it. But as the Mountaineer staff jumps into this new medium of coaching, they’re still trying to figure out how it works best.
“This is a new time for coaches,” WVU coach Neal Brown said during a Wednesday video conference. “I think we’re learning as we go. It’s not something we covered, so we’re learning as we go.”
What Brown and staff have settled on is a routine that has worked so far. Players check in daily at 10 a.m. Eastern via Zoom video conferencing technology. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays are position meetings and Tuesdays and Thursdays are team meetings. There are four hours to work with through the week and all those meetings are charted for compliance reasons.
Position meetings last between 30 and 45 minutes, and each position coach has the latitude to meet in small groups or one-on-one to make up the rest of the time. Even in normal times, brevity has worked best.
“I think 30 minutes for most position groups — quarterbacks and offensive linemen can go a little bit longer — but we try to stick to about 30 minutes,” he said. “On these Zoom meetings, we figured out that 15 to 20 minutes is probably the max. We give them a break or try to break them up.”
Players are quizzed, but that’s as much for the benefit of the coaches as it is the players. Not only are the coaches able to assess what their players are retaining from their meetings, they’re also able to assess themselves, to learn how effective they’ve been in conveying the information.
There was a learning curve for everyone, Brown said. One of the first hurdles faced was making sure the players approached these remote meetings they same way they approached their face-to-face meetings in their position rooms.
“That meant finding a place in their home or wherever they’re at and making sure they’re sitting down, having something to write with, having something to write on, making sure they’re dressed appropriately … and really in the mindset of learning,” Brown said. “You could easily be in the car. It’s a foreign concept because they’re on their phones, iPads or whatever. But they’ve got to sit there and be present just like they were in the meeting.”
Interactions between players and coaches have their hard limits during this period, so Brown and his staff have had to leave a lot of the leadership up to the players themselves. WVU is taking a two-pronged approach in that regard. Brown looks to each position group to advise themselves. Those are the people those players interact with most, and they should have the strongest trust in each other.
WVU coaches also look toward the players’ accountability teams as a means of player-led guidance. Those teams are formed in January and last until preseason practice begins. Brown and his staff would much rather have in-person, face-to-face instruction at this point, but if there’s a silver lining in all this, Brown said the players will be more self-sufficient more quickly.
“I do think, in the long term, it will be beneficial,” he said. “It’s forcing us to be a player-led team at this point. I probably wouldn’t have thought we’d have been ready for that, so we’ve had to push the accelerator a little bit on that. So I do think, long term, it’ll be a positive.”
On the recruiting front, Brown anticipates the Mountaineers will go without at least the June summer camps they were scheduled to hold.
“I don’t see those happening,” he said. “I could be wrong, but we’re planning at least for the month of June for those not to take place.”