West Virginia football coach Neal Brown announced his defensive staff assignments on Friday.
Jordan Lesley, who served as co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach a year ago, was promoted to defensive coordinator and will coach outside linebackers as well. ShaDon Brown, who was hired from Louisville, will serve as the team’s co-defensive coordinator and will coach defensive backs.
Andrew Jackson, another offseason hire, will take over as the team’s defensive line coach while Jeff Koonz and Dontae Wright will continue their current roles with Koonz serving as the special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach and Wright handling the safeties.
“I am pleased to announce the defensive staff assignments, including Jordan Lesley, as the coordinator,” Brown said. “The staff did a great job of coaching and teaching last year, and our defense was an important part of our team’s success.”