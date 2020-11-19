The immediate future for West Virginia is pretty simple — a bye week, a home date with Oklahoma and then a road trip to Iowa State before a likely bowl game.
But in the interest of continuing to move the program in the right direction, coach Neal Brown has had his eyes set much further down the road.
As COVID-19 has affected everything, so too has it muddied up the picture a bit in terms of recruiting. Now, with all fall-sports athletes being granted another year of eligibility, coaches aren’t even sure how many spots they’ll be working with next year and where those holes may be.
Brown said on Tuesday that while there is uncertainty, he doesn’t foresee that being an issue for his team as much as others.
“It’s complicated right now, it really is,” Brown said. “Then you have most of your ’21 class already committed and you’re going to have a transfer deal that looks like you’re going to have immediate eligibility. I think from a recruiting number standpoint, it’s going to affect the ’22 class more than the ’21 class. We’re still waiting for the NCAA to find out when exactly is the date you’re going to have to be back at your 85 [scholarship players].
“It’s not going to affect us as much as it is other programs because we’re operating on lower scholarship numbers anyway. We’ve got a relatively small senior class, so long term, it’s going to have less effect on us as it will on others.”
Brown has assembled the 38th-ranked recruiting class for 2021 according to 247sports.com. WVU has 16 commitments with 13 three-star prospects and three four-star prospects, led by Spring Valley’s Wyatt Milum, an offensive tackle.
But while WVU’s offense is mostly young, particularly on the offensive line where Chase Behrndt and Mike Brown are the lone two seniors, the defensive side is a different story. Starters Sean Mahone (safety), Alonzo Addae (safety), Tony Fields (linebacker), Jeffrey Pooler (defensive end) and Darius Stills (nose guard) are all seniors as is weekly contributor Dylan Tonkery (linebacker).
Fields was a key transfer pickup from Arizona and Brown said that will be one way the team will look to fill holes again this offseason. But even though all of the aforementioned players have the option to come back, Brown’s focus in rounding out an already solid class for next year will be on the defensive side of the football.
“We’ve got to improve our depth defensively,” Brown said. “We’re really young on offense – we only have a couple of seniors over there that are playing at all. You never know what’s going to happen in the [transfer] portal, so that’s hard to play for as far as in house. Defensively, we’ve got to improve our depth at linebacker and in the secondary. That’s where the emphasis will be in terms of finishing this class.”
As of now, there are no quarterbacks listed in the WVU 2021 class and judging from Brown’s comments, that may stick. There are five quarterbacks on the current Mountaineer roster, including starter Jarret Doege, who has another year of eligibility even if he doesn’t choose to accept the extra year. Also, freshman Garrett Greene will be in the fold for the foreseeable future and is believed to have a bright upside.
But on Tuesday, Brown was asked what he looks for when it comes to recruiting quarterbacks.
“I think there’s some givens in quarterbacks,” Brown said. “You’re looking for high character. You’re looking for a guy that has leadership skills and you want a guy that has an extremely good work ethic. I think those are the givens, and after that you want to see how they perform in pressure situations. Their ability to throw the ball, what’s their release point look like, because I think there’s some things you can fix and some things you can’t fix. And then the role of being a dual threat is more important now than it ever has been.”