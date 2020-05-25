Neal Brown believes his coaching of his West Virginia University football team doesn’t stop once the players leave the gridiron.
It’s not just about formations or tackling techniques or passing trees. It’s not even just about getting bodies stronger and faster. It’s also about building character and team culture.
That’s the mission of Brown’s 5th Quarter Program, the details of which he recently announced. The program develops the total athlete, mentally and physically, from the time he first arrives on campus to the day he says his final farewells.
“We are here to develop young men,” Brown said in a university release. “The 5th Quarter Program is an integral part of the WVU football student-athlete experience. We want to position our players for success on the playing field and for life beyond graduation. We want to develop the whole person in the mental, physical, tactical, technical and behavioral areas of their lives.”
The program – overseen by Brown, the football administrative staff and director of student-athlete enhancement Tangela Cheatham – consists of five pillars. Football players will focus on character development, leadership development, real life, career development and social responsibility.
In character development, the players develop their personal habits, beliefs, morals and ideals. Training there comes through education in academic integrity, core value training, drugs and alcohol, healthy relationships and mental health and well-being.
In leadership development, the players figure out their personal leadership style and philosophy. Training there comes through individual development plans, team retreats and culture-building events and accountability teams. Those teams, which accrue points throughout the offseason through academic and training milestones, already are well-known.
WVU coaches periodically tweet the team standings and progress those teams have made.
Real life includes the players building their personal brands. Brown has addressed that by entering a partnership with brand marketing expert Jeremy Darlow. Brown and Darlow have known each other since Brown’s days coaching at Troy.
“It’s something I’m excited about because it’s for the players,” Brown said during a recent video conference. “We created the partnership, we’re offering the service, but it’s totally player driven. It’s not something that’s mandatory, but I do think it’s something that can benefit them a little during their football career, but mostly post-football career.”
Other real life education areas include agent education, financial literacy, nutrition and time management.
Career development exposes football players to career paths and practical career experience. They’ll engage with alumni, perform internships and work on interview preparation and resume building. Social responsibility ensures the players will positively impact the community around them through civic engagement, social awareness and community service.
Another aspect of the program is the Bridge Program, which will help the players grow into college students as freshmen and grow into full-fledged adults. The Freshman Bridge program includes assistance in college transition, academic preparation, campus resources and social development. The Senior Bridge program includes help in mentorship, career preparation, identity development and personal finance.
“Football has given these student-athletes a valuable opportunity that is not afforded to everybody, but it is up to them what they do with it,” Brown said. “We are coaching them on the field to develop their physical skills within the team. With the 5th Quarter Program, we are going to give them the tools and knowledge to build their confidence in a variety of areas while they earn their degrees.
“We are hopeful that the end result will allow them to be successful, productive and valuable alumni once they leave Morgantown.”