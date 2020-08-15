The last time West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown talked to the media before his Zoom call Saturday was after Monday’s first practice of the fall.
Brown made his case that day for fall football, and since then the Big 12 Conference announced it would continue with the season while other conferences — including the Big Ten and Pac-12 — decided to postpone until spring.
So, while many teams around the country have turned their focus to 2021, the Mountaineers completed their first week of practice Saturday with the Sept. 12 opening game against Eastern Kentucky squarely in front of them.
“I’m excited about it that we’re staying the course,” Brown in his Saturday Zoom conference. “We talked about it before that decision came down. I really believe that we need to play as long as we can continue to do it in a safe manner. I think the collateral damage could be potentially worse if we don’t play.
“I really believe in the safety protocols that we’ve been going through and my hope is — and we’ve been testing — as we continue to get those negative test results back, that shows we’re doing the right thing. We are excited to play, that’s why we coach, that’s why the guys are here outside of academics.”
Saturday’s practice had a different feel to it. It was held in Milan Puskar Stadium, though with the team still split into two squads. Saturday also brought with it the team’s first dose of rainy weather.
Brown said both of those things were positives in wrapping up the first week.
“What we talk about in our program is you prepare through the week so you can perform on Saturday,” Brown said. “As we go through this fall camp, even though it’s a little bit abnormal, we still want to be in a position where we can get our guys used to performing on Saturday.
“Really good work in the rain so we got some work in the elements which I’m sure we’ll play in at some point. I like to get out there and get the quarterbacks and offensive skill guys having to perform in those elements.”
The team worked out in full pads Saturday morning, going through situational drills, including two-minute drills and red-zone offense and defense. The practice, however, did not include tackling, and Brown said he wasn’t sure when the team would start full-contact workouts.
•••
With Saturday’s practice held in the stadium, Brown said that some of the team’s best players stepped up.
The second-year coach mentioned sophomore wide receiver Sam James, senior defensive end Darius Stills and sophomore safety Tykee Smith. He added that those types of days were the expectation for all three of them.
“Sam James made several big plays and he’s a guy we’re counting on. That’s the expectation for him and he delivered today in the stadium,” Brown said. “Defensively, Darius Stills, same thing I said about Sam James — our expectation for him is to be one of the best defensive linemen in the Big 12 and I thought he showed out today and made several plays.
“Tykee Smith, I’d put him right there with Sam and Darius as some of our upper-echelon players in our program right now. He had two interceptions and he was active. I love the way he competes. He continues to grow and show the potential to be a big-time player in our league.”
•••
While some of the team’s veterans made big impressions on Saturday, so did a newcomer.
Scottie Young got his first action at safety Saturday. He announced he would transfer to Morgantown from Arizona in May.
The graduate transfer recorded 157 tackles and five interceptions in 32 games with the Wildcats.
“He’s come in here and he hasn’t disappointed,” Brown said. “He showed up today. He’s got a calmness about him, he communicates and he gets himself in really good position.”
While Young would seem to have the ability to make an immediate impact, that might not be the case.
With three seniors in that positional unit, including starter Sean Mahone, Brown pointed to the upside of possibly redshirting Young this season, saving his final year of eligibility for next year when he may be more needed. Brown added that Young is still waiting for a waiver ruling from the NCAA.
“We felt like we’ve got an older group at safety, so if he does have to redshirt, I think that will be a good thing because we really lose a lot in that room going into next season,” Brown said.
On Monday, WVU got another graduate transfer from Arizona in linebacker Tony Fields, who made 287 tackles and 8½ sacks in 38 games with the Wildcats.
Due to the eligibility process, Brown was not permitted to talk about Fields on Saturday.
•••
Sophomore cornerback Nicktroy Fortune is out indefinitely after his mother died on Thursday.