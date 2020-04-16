From the looks of the West Virginia University football team’s accountability team leaderboard, quarterback Jarret Doege hasn’t missed much of a step since the end of the 2019 season.
Doege, who saw his first Mountaineer action in the last four games of 2019 after transferring from Bowling Green, led WVU to wins in two of its last three games. WVU coach Neal Brown named Doege a captain for one of the program’s 10 accountability teams, groups of players who keep each other on task throughout the offseason.
When the football team posted its latest accountability team leader board, Doege’s team was No. 1 on the list.
“He’s done a good job and it’s encouraging to see that,” WVU coach Neal Brown said Thursday. “I think he’s taken ownership on that accountability team. He’s been creative.”
Accountability team captains are given guidelines on how to lead their groups, but they’re given plenty of latitude on how to communicate with their team members and earn points. Doege has excelled in that area, but Brown said he can’t rest on his laurels.
“It’s early, man,” Brown said. “These teams go all the way to the first day of fall, so he’s got to maintain it. They’re all chasing him.”
Both Doege and fellow quarterback Austin Kendall are chasing each other for the 2020 starting quarterback spot in Morgantown. Kendall started the first nine games of the season, though he threw just one pass against Iowa State before heading to the sideline with an injury. Kendall and Doege shared playing time against Texas Tech in the ninth game, and WVU went 3-6 in that span.
WVU went with Doege as the starter for the final three games of the season and the Mountaineers picked up wins over Kansas State and Texas Christian, with a loss to Oklahoma State sandwiched in between.
In four games, Doege, who transferred in last summer from Bowling Green, finished completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 818 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Kendall finished completing 61.5 percent of his passes for 1,989 yards, 12 touchdowns and 10 picks.
Brown saw very good things out of Doege last season. He also saw some things he didn’t like. In his four appearences, Doege threw for more than 300 yards once, but for fewer than 200 yards twice. And while he threw two touchdowns in a win over TCU, he also threw three interceptions.
“The thing I appreciate is that he’s a student of the game,” Brown said. “He loves football. There’s probably nobody in our program who loves football more than him. He understands where he has to improve and he’s gone about attacking those.”
Brown has plenty good to say about Kendall, too. The Oklahoma transfer also is an accountability team captain — his group was eighth in the last rankings — and has grown as a player and leader in the offseason.
“He’s gone and done the exact same thing,” Brown said. “He’s done some self reflection and he’s been better. I think both of them are fully capable of winning in our league. It’s going to be interesting when we can get back and play football again.”
Brown admits it wasn’t easy for any quarterback to play for the Mountaineers last season. The team’s running game was dismal, ranked third to last in the Football Bowl Subdivision at 73.25 yards per game. The protection wasn’t always top notch. The receivers dropped too many passes.
As all those things get better, Brown thinks both Doege and Kendall can get better on the field.
“As we improve, which I really believe we are … there will be less stress put on them, they’re going to learn from their mistakes and they’ll improve as well,” he said. “And I think both of them have a chance to be really quality quarterbacks in our league.”