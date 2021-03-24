Spring has officially sprung, at least as far as the West Virginia University football program is concerned.
The Mountaineers returned to the field this week to begin spring practices, which will culminate in the annual Blue-Gold game, scheduled for April 24 at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.
On Wednesday, WVU head coach Neal Brown held a Zoom media call, fielding questions for around a half hour. But before taking questions, Brown gave a brief general statement, one that likely summed up the thoughts of all involved in the program and pointed to the continued improvement in the program in year three of his coaching tenure.
“It was good to get back outside today, weather was really nice,” Brown said. “A lot of energy in practice. Significant difference than last spring and definitely much improved from year one. I like this team, fun group to coach.”
Spring football was nearly wiped out completely a year ago by the COVID-19 pandemic, and these few weeks of practices will go a long way in determining who plays where and how much as evaluations and improvement are the top priority.
Within that, there are certainly particular areas that Brown said are points of emphasis for this squad.
“Situational football is number one, critical situations,” Brown said. “Today we really worked 2-point [conversion] plays, with the new overtime rules I think that’s going to be something that’s important. Anytime you’re going to have a 2-point situation, it’s going to be critical.
“We worked a lot of third-and-mediums, that’s something on both sides of the ball we’ve got to get better at. Really, it’s situational football, it’s our response to adversity. In the last two years I don’t think we’ve responded to adversity in an elite manner and we need to be able to do that to improve where we’re at in our league right now, and we need to get through this spring understanding how to compete with that. And what I mean by that is, you’re competing for playing time within your position room, but you’re also wanting to push everybody in that room to get better. So, you’re competing with those guys, you’re not competing versus those guys.”
Speaking of competing and pushing within positional groups, much has been made about a possible quarterback battle — and if there even is one — between junior incumbent starter Jarret Doege and Garrett Greene, who just finished his true freshman season within the program.
Doege started each of the Mountaineers’ 10 games a year ago as well as the final three in the 2019 season. He posted solid numbers in 2020, throwing for 2,587 yards and 14 touchdowns against only four interceptions, and that production came while dealing with a ton of drops from WVU’s receiving corps as well as a running game that was not dependable in Mountaineer losses.
The big selling point on Greene is his mobility, an aspect that Doege doesn’t possess at least in terms of running the ball. And while Doege is 8-5 as a starter and has proven to be a quarterback who can avoid mistakes and manage a game, Greene brings a more dynamic skill set to an offense that has struggled at times, especially against good competition over the last two seasons.
In a previous press conference, Brown said the spring would be huge for both quarterbacks. When asked if Doege is the assumed starter entering practices this week, Brown said the position would be treated like the rest of them in the spring.
“This is a teaching environment here — we’re trying to teach, we want to get as many people [repetitions] as possible,” Brown said. “We’re not coming out of spring with starters at any position. We’ve got people that maybe perform better, so they get the first opportunity at fall camp.
“Our record at the end of spring is going to be 0-0. We’re not going to play any games, so we’re not at a spot where … starters, backups, it doesn’t matter. The ones and twos are mixed. There’s a distinct difference between guys getting reps and guys that don’t get reps, but there’s not necessarily one, two, three at any position. You won’t see a depth chart.”
The spring also is a time for jelling, something a defense with two new coaches and a reshuffling of job titles likely needs.
Jordan Lesley served as the team’s co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach a year ago, but he was given solo control of the defense as Jahmile Addae, last year’s cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator, departed for Georgia. ShaDon Brown was brought in as the defensive backs coach and AJ Jackson entered to take over the defensive line, freeing up Lesley to focus on the defense as a whole.
How those relationships develop, not only between coaches but also between coaches and players, will be vital for the continued success of a unit that finished fourth in the country in total yards allowed in 2020. So far, Brown likes what he has seen.
“I think the camaraderie on that side of the ball is really good,” Brown said. “What you do during the practice is you understand how people work. So you’re out there, especially in scrimmage situations, you have to communicate, and things change and you hit some adversity. I think that builds the dynamic in that room, so it’s definitely been helpful.”