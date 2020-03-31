West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown harbors no fantasies about the financial ramifications of the coronavirus bringing the sports world to a standstill. He doesn’t believe that college athletic pocketbooks — including the one in Morgantown — will be spared from harm.
“I think there’s going to be ramifications, without question,” Brown told reporters in a recent video conference. “I think there’s going to be significant, I would even say, ramifications.”
Some of those ramifications already have come to light. The NCAA recently announced that its revenue distribution to schools, originally planned at $600 million, would be just $225 million. That 62.5-percent plummet was a product of the NCAA canceling the Division I men’s basketball tournament, one of its biggest revenue streams.
The effects also are trickling down to the conference level. Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said last week that his conference lost $6.6 million in canceling the Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. He did mention that operating reserves, other funds and cost-cutting measures should allow the conference to make members whole in terms of revenue distribution. That check was $38.8 million last year.
So what does that mean for the future? Not only is Brown building the football program itself within his philosophies, but WVU is working the actual building around it. The Puskar Center, connected to Puskar Field and home to the Mountaineer football program, is undergoing significant renovations. Brown said those renovations have continued throughout the coronavirus pandemic as of last week, though workers were required to observe proper social distancing techniques.
It also doesn’t help that the Mountaineer Athletic Club events for April and May — functions like dinners, caravans and golf outings that are a big help in fundraising — have been postponed to yet-to-be-announced dates.
The WVU athletic program is looking at tightening its purse strings to ride out the pandemic, and Brown said the football program has had “surface-level discussions” about how it can do its part. Some measures have been unavoidable.
“We’re doing everything we can from a budget standpoint just to save money,” Brown said. “I think we are saving money working remotely and our players not being here, so I think that’s happening as a consequence.”
The specifics, Brown added, are too early to discuss. The circumstances surrounding the pandemic change constantly and those changes force changes in strategy. No matter how the future shakes out, Brown said, it will be a future where WVU football will deal with fewer dollars in its pockets.
“I’m not really prepared to answer those types of questions,” he said, “but I do think it is inevitable.”