In having a bye week, West Virginia football players and coaching staff were afforded the opportunity to rest as Oklahoma State battled tooth and nail to survive an injury-plagued 16-7 opening win over Tulsa on Saturday.
It wasn’t flashy or as lopsided as expected, but the Cowboys still gave plenty for WVU coach Neal Brown and his team to chew on ahead of a trip to Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday for both teams’ Big 12 conference opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m, and the game will be aired on ABC.
On one hand, the anticipated explosive offense never really materialized for No. 15 Oklahoma State. Yet the team’s defense, which returned 10 of 11 starters from a year ago, was more than good enough to take up the slack. While the Cowboys mustered just 279 total yards, the Golden Hurricane was limited to 278 and was 0 for 12 on third downs in managing just a second-quarter touchdown.
It was certainly an odd game, but despite being down 7-3 through three quarters, Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said he was fairly relaxed thanks to that defensive effort.
“I felt very comfortable in the game because we were stopping them,” Gundy said. “In Big 12 play, that’s not what’s happened over the last 10 years. Everybody has held their breath to see who gets the ball last, so whoever gets the ball last scores and the game is over. But I felt more comfortable in this game than I have in a number of years, because I felt like we were stoning them on defense and at some point, somebody has to score, hopefully it’s just us.
“There’s not many years in many games I’ve had that feeling that we could just hold on and sputter around on offense like we did.”
Those offensive struggles were largely a result of key injuries early on Saturday. Cowboys starting quarterback Spencer Sanders went down with a leg injury in the first half and didn’t return. During a Big 12 conference coaches call on Monday, Gundy said Sanders is in a boot and more would be known about his status on Tuesday.
As for how Sanders’ availability for Saturday will affect WVU’s defensive game planning this week, Brown insisted that it won’t, adding the Mountaineers will prepare as if Sanders will be fully available.
“He’s got elite speed for the quarterback position and you can see that on a couple of the runs he had early in the contest on Saturday, but also in games last year,” Brown said. “He can really run the football. He’s a threat on called runs or in scramble situations. That’s why you go about preparing like he’s going to be the starter.”
The Golden Hurricane had already engineered its defensive game plan around slowing down Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard, who led the nation in rushing yards in 2019 with 2,094 yards. With Sanders out, Tulsa ramped the run blitzes up even more and an offensive line that was replacing three starters and also lost guard Cole Birmingham early to an injury of his own, struggled to keep up. Hubbard finished with 93 yards and a touchdown, but it came on 27 carries (an average of 3.4 yards per carry) and Tulsa recorded six sacks after registering just 14 as a team in 2019.
Junior Ethan Bullock took over at quarterback for a while, eventually giving way to true freshman Shane Illingworth, who was able to do enough late to help the Cowboys squeak by. Illingworth hit on 4 of 5 passes with two long completions to star wideout Tylan Wallace (four catches, 94 yards). That took some heat off the backfield as well, with Hubbard getting into the end zone four seconds into the fourth quarter to put Oklahoma State in front for good at 10-7. L.D. Brown added 63 yards on nine carries as a counter punch to Hubbard.
No matter the starting quarterback this week and which offensive linemen fill out the lineup after shuffling around throughout the Tulsa game, Brown said he expects a reinvigorated Cowboys attack.
“I don’t think that was an accurate representation of who they are offensively,” Brown said. “And I sympathize with them. We lost our starting quarterback [Austin Kendall] during the first series last year versus Iowa State and we were never in sync for the entire game. We weren’t very good, but we weren’t as bad as we looked in that game.
“They are an explosive offense. They have NFL players across the board at their skill positions and I expect them to play as a unit much, much, much better.”
The Big 12 announced Monday that WVU’s Oct. 3 home game with Baylor will be televised at noon on ABC. Shortly after, WVU announced that, again, there will be no fans in the stands for that game other than essential game-day personnel and family of staff and players. Attendance for future games will be determined by local public health officials based on the information available at the time.
“I understand it’s a disappointing decision, but it’s the correct one. We have to do what’s best for the safety of the University and our local community,” WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said in a university release. “Our plans for a socially distanced seating manifest in the stadium have been ready for some time, but we need conditions to improve on campus and in the community before we can proceed. I encourage everyone to test when the opportunity to do so is made available.’’