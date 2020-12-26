HUNTINGTON — On Jan. 5, 2019, Neal Brown was announced as the new head football coach at West Virginia University.
That date is one that all surrounding WVU football remember well.
That includes offensive lineman Doug Nester, who announced his transfer from Virginia Tech to West Virginia on Christmas evening.
As Nester recalled, one of the first things Brown did when he was named head coach was make a trip to Spring Valley High School.
The reason? Nester was one of the nation’s most sought-after offensive linemen in the Class of 2019, and teammate Wyatt Milum also was one of the nation’s top recruits for the Class of 2021.
As Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess recalled, Brown’s journey to the school eclipsed the number of trips made by previous West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen.
That aspect resonated with Nester, who spoke about it on Friday evening following his commitment.
“As soon as he got the job, they actually had to buy WVU stuff as soon as they got off the plane to come see me and Wyatt,” Nester said. “We were one of the first places he came to after he got the job.”
Brown tried feverishly to sway Nester and Huntington High offensive lineman Darnell Wright to West Virginia late in the recruiting game, but Nester’s relationship with Virginia Tech’s staff landed him in Blacksburg while Wright went to Tennessee.
Wright has said that had he gotten more time to get to know Brown and his staff he may have gone to West Virginia, but the familiarity over years of recruiting with Tennessee was too much to overcome in three weeks.
At the time, the same could be said for Nester.
“If it was earlier in the process, I feel like I would have ended up there,” Nester said. “They just got there a little bit too late back then.”
While it didn’t pan out at the time, the inroads made by Brown during that final month prior to National Signing Day 2019 paid dividends once Nester entered the transfer portal.
Nester saw Brown’s commitment to in-state players, as seen by Brown bringing on Spring Valley teammates Graeson Malashevich and Owen Porter to the West Virginia program.
And it also showed in the continued recruitment of the state as Brown secured commitments from Fairmont Senior’s Zach Frazier and, most recently, Milum from Spring Valley.
When West Virginia fields its team in the 2021 season, there is a possibility of several offensive linemen in the rotation from the Mountain State.
Nester confirmed that he expects to be one of those players, suiting up for the Mountaineers in the 2021 season, which would mean immediate eligibility after his transfer from Virginia Tech.
As the football fates would have it, one of Nester’s first games in Morgantown representing the Mountaineers could be a Sept. 18, 2021, matchup with his former team — Virginia Tech.
It’s a matchup that will bring Nester full circle — from his initial journey into college football to the country roads that Brown took to help lead him back home.