As West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown opened his latest video conference with the media, he mentioned that it was the sixth week that WVU and the rest of college sports had been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the shutdowns that have come with it. The Mountaineers had their spring sessions cut after just a couple of practices, and they could be considered among the luckier ones. Some college football programs weren’t even able to start their springs.
As the pandemic has dragged on, Brown has kept a close eye on new developments. He watches CNN, Fox News and takes in local news, looking for the medium among them.
New developments can bring with them changes in plans. Football coaches embrace routine, which can be tough when a new piece of news could force coaches to scrap timelines and strategies. How has Brown prepared for the future? How far out has he prepared?
Brown’s answer lies in having structure, but being flexible enough to change when necessary.
At the pandemic’s outset, Brown said he and his staff took things on a week-by-week basis. Then the Big 12 set a target date of May 31 as a possible day to relax restrictions, so Brown and staff extended their plan to May 31.
“And then, as it’s gone on, we’ve gone on and stretched our calendar through the end of June,” Brown said. “That’s what we’re working off right now. Even though we can’t track the workouts, [WVU strength and conditioning coach] Mike Joseph and his staff can give out the workouts.
“Those workouts build up to a potential return in July sometime, leading into a season starting on time because that’s the direction we’re under right now, so we’re planning for that.”
That plan extends to the football side of things, Brown said. Working off that possible July return, the Mountaineer coaching staff has set its expectations of the players, what they should have down as far as schematics and fundamentals. They’re taking into consideration the fact that WVU’s spring was abnormal, with very little on-field instruction.
Since the spring college season was shut down, football teams had been given back a few hours a week for virtual team and position meetings. That was better than nothing, but still less than what football teams were accustomed to.
And while Brown’s plan is in place, he won’t be inflexible.
“If we have to adjust,” he said, “we will.”
Brown already has that mindset when it comes to his players’ mental health and well-being. Since the start of the pandemic, his antenna have been up and active, keeping watch on his players’ current situations. Many of his players are, he said, “riding emotional roller coasters.” Some are back at their parents’ homes for the first time in a couple of years. Some may have family members out of work due to the pandemic.
Pressure may be high. Frustration may be high. And Brown is ready to call an audible to make sure his players and staff are able to cope.
“Our guys are dealing with so much, so I really try to stay in tune,” he said. “If I feel — and this is the same with our staff — if I feel frustration levels or I feel people are getting into a negative place, then we cut back a lot.
“I think you need to get a temperature each day for how it’s going or each week for how it’s going, and then be able to adjust your plan.”