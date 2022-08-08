Much has been made about the fact that West Virginia returns all five starters across the offensive line.
But experience alone won’t be enough to tilt the scales for an offense that has largely struggled in three years under coach Neal Brown.
However, right guard Doug Nester believes that familiarity will be the driving force behind the needed improvement as he appeared in front of the media on Monday after the team’s latest practice.
“I think our chemistry is just so much better up front,” Nester said. “You can tell the room has changed a lot since I got here last winter or two winters ago. Just the chemistry in there. We’re all so close now and we all worked so hard together in the offseason. I think it’s a whole different room.”
For the Mountaineers to turn the corner under new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, it will likely have to be.
By now, the struggles have been well documented. Last season WVU ranked last in the Big 12 in rushing (123.6 yards per game) and gave up the most sacks in the league (38). Those sacks led to 294 negative yards, over a hundred more than the next highest total in the conference with Oklahoma yielding 33 sacks for 188 yards.
For Nester, a standout at Spring Valley High School and a transfer from Virginia Tech, much of his personal growth will come with health. Last season, the 6-foot-7, 320-pounder battled through a hand injury, requiring a large cast that he didn’t shed until late in the season.
Since spring practices, Nester has been healthy (and sans cast) and he said that has made — and will continue to make — a big difference in his performance.
“I’ve got a lot to prove this year,” Nester admitted. “I played half the season a little bit handicapped. I think this season is going to be a little bit different.”
The hiring of Harrell all but ensured that but Nester said that hasn’t changed much along the team’s offensive front.
“There’s some subtle things in there but offensive line play is pretty much going to be the same thing no matter where you go, it’s just learning the new calls,” Nester said. “There’s a little bit of new schemes in there but not too much.”
While most of the Mountaineer line seems set — Nester, Wyatt Milum at left tackle, James Gmiter at left guard and Zach Frazier at center — one battle is being waged. It comes to Nester’s right as incumbent starting tackle Brandon Yates tries to hold off Ja’Quay Hubbard.
As the two have been rotated in and out with the first string, Nester said it has forced him to adjust and be cognizant of who is beside him and when.
“There’s a few things they do different, so [I’m] having to adjust to those a little bit depending on who’s beside me,” Nester said. “I think they’re both doing a great job and I think it’s a tough competition between them right now.
“Quay is a little bit bigger of a body. He’s got longer arms and it shows a little bit in the pass game. And Yates has faster feet, I’d say. A little bit quicker off the ball.”
And though the same players are back, it is a bit different as Milum was moved from the right side to the left side in the offseason, meaning Yates and Hubbard are vying for a starting position that neither has played in a game yet. Nester said he’s attempting to make that transition a smooth one.
“I don’t know if Yates has ever played on the right side and I know that Quay is pretty new to it as well,” Nester said. “Just relaying to them what we have that play or what they have, trying to make sure they understand so there’s no confusion up front.”
WOLVES PACK: While at the podium, Nester was also asked about a Spring Valley program that has produced several Division I players in recent years. There are five former Timberwolves on the Mountaineer roster, with tight end Corbin Page, running back Owen Chafin and receiver/returner Graeson Malashevich joining Nester and Milum.
Nester pointed to former Spring Valley lineman Riley Locklear, who committed to Tennessee in 2016 before injuries ended his career in 2021, as the player that opened the door for the rest of the Timberwolves exports.
“I think he’s the one person that started it all,” Nester said. “Riley Locklear, whenever I was there, really got the ball rolling for us and got a lot of eyes there. It helped me get noticed and then it helped Wyatt get noticed, and then Corbin, and also helped Graeson. Really just the eyes that were already there.”