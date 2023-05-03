MORGANTOWN -- It didn’t take Keyshawn Cobb long to fit in once he moved to Morgantown.
The safety transferred to West Virginia from Buffalo during the offseason and is expected to be a big contributor on defense this fall for the Mountaineers.
“You would think he’s been here for three years,” WVU safeties coach Dontae Wright said during the last week of the team’s spring practices. “Not just in terms of the playbook, but being around the guys. You hear him say, ‘I love you.’ We’ve made real, genuine connections. That young man has come in and opened his heart and dove into this program. He understands that it’s not just about him.
“Yes, he came here for a reason, but he’s got to buy into what our culture is, he’s got to buy into what coach [Neal] Brown and [defensive coordinator Jordan] Lesley and all of us are talking about and he’s done that. He’s done that with the playbook, he’s done that with the players, and it feels like he’s been here for three years.”
WVU entered the spring with an emphasis on fundamentals defensively after a disappointing 5-7 season last year in which several inexperienced players were called upon in the secondary. The Mountaineers were ninth out of the 10 Big 12 teams in scoring defense at 32.9 points allowed per game. WVU gave up 412.3 yards per game -- 150 rushing and 262.3 passing -- and one of the areas Brown wanted to address in his fifth season was limiting explosive plays.
“We put a lot of pressure on them last year and some guys had to play maybe before they were ready,” Brown said earlier this spring. “I think what happens a lot of times is you kind of go through some pain there -- which we did, we went through some pain with our secondary play last year -- but also expect that to be one of the most improved units on our team. We simplified some to help them and my expectation is we’ll be much improved. I think it’ll show by the end of the spring.”
Cobb brings experience to the back end of the defense from his time at Buffalo. At points after scrimmages this spring, Brown said he was playing Cobb as many snaps as they could get him, that “he’ll be a factor” and that “he’ll be pushing for a starting job there in the secondary.”
Aubrey Burks also returns after starting the majority of WVU’s games at free safety last year and Marcis Floyd is back after being the Mountaineers’ primary starter at cat safety in 2022.
The 5-foot-10, 207-pound Buffalo transfer brings some versatility to the defense.
Wright said he thought he’d be able to play multiple positions, but Cobb was initially brought in to play spear. Once the coach saw him move during offseason workouts -- he said Cobb was fluid in his hips and is an above-average runner, but not a blazer -- “we just said the heck with it.”
“He’s a great all-around football player,” Wright said. “I can’t sit here and tell you one thing that he does just great. He does a lot of things really, really good. He can play down at spear, or nickel as we’re calling it this year, when we move him down there. He can play down at nickel, he’s playing cat safety and he’s extremely intelligent. I can play him in all three positions, and I do do that.
“He’s really, really intelligent and understands grand scheme, big-picture, of how all the pieces fit together because he plays all of those different positions. He’s a great football player, he does really, really well in space, he understands leverages and pad level and all of those different things.
"He’s what you’re looking for in a football player, even though he’s a little sawed-off, but he’s a great football player.”
Cobb started 11 games last season for Buffalo -- 10 at nickel and one at corner -- and finished the season with 66 tackles, which ranked third on the team. Six tackles were for loss and he had 1.5 sacks.
One of the biggest reasons WVU brought in Cobb -- as well as Kent State transfer cornerback Montre Miller -- was because of their ability to get to the ball and create turnovers, which is something the Mountaineers didn’t do well last year. WVU finished tied for 126th out of 131 FBS teams in 2022 with four interceptions and tied for 92nd nationally with six fumbles recovered. WVU was among the bottom four teams in the country with its 10 turnovers gained.
Cobb had an interception and a team-high eight pass breakups last year, and was also tied for the team lead with three forced fumbles. He recovered one fumble. He started his career at Northeast Mississippi Community College, where he was named an All American by JCGridiron.
“[Cobb and Miller] can find the ball. They’ve got a nose for the ball. They can play the ball,” Lesley said. “That was the No. 1 evaluation from me for our staff going into the transfer market. That’s the one thing I want to see on film. I want to see guys that, when the ball is in the air, what do they do? That was the biggest thing for me.”
WVU wrapped up its spring session with the annual Gold-Blue Spring Game at Milan Puskar Stadium on April 22. Cobb recorded two tackles in the exhibition.