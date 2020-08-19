Some new players have been welcomed in and some players are being held out as the WVU football team rounded the halfway mark of its second week of practices Wednesday in Morgantown.
“We are missing several guys in practice right now, nothing due to COVID-related issues, we’ve got a stomach bug going around,” Mountaineers coach Neal Brown said during a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday. “We’re down some guys. We’re still doing split-squad practices and we’ll probably do that through the end of the week and make a decision on Saturday toward the end.”
But while several players are out, several others who have come in as transfers have continued to make their way through COVID-19 testing protocol and onto the practice field.
Brown said Wednesday offensive lineman Ja’Quay Hubbard and wide receiver Zack Dobson have both been cleared and are practicing with the Mountaineers. A third — linebacker Tony Fields, a graduate transfer from Arizona — is still in the quarantine process and should be cleared soon.
Hubbard is a 6-foot-5, 335-pound sophomore who played sparingly in his first year at Virginia last season. After appearing in just a couple of games, Hubbard has retained four years of eligibility.
“He’s a guy that’s long,” Brown said. “I like the way he practices, practices really hard, he’s hungry. He’s a guy I’m looking forward to see how he grows.”
While Hubbard could be a potential block in the rebuilding of the team’s offensive line — and in particular the Mountaineers’ run game — Dobson has the potential to be a threat in both phases of WVU’s offense.
Dobson, who comes to Morgantown after transferring from Middle Tennessee, had limited opportunities with the Blue Raiders but flashed dynamic versatility in his two seasons, hauling in 31 receptions for 413 yards and seven touchdowns as a receiver while also rushing for 327 yards on 33 carries.
“He’s a guy who is dynamic with the ball in his hands,” Brown said. “There’s some things he’s got to get better. I think he was limited with the opportunities he’s had over the last couple years and I think he made the most of it.
“Those guys that are dynamic with the ball in their hands, we were limited with those types of kids in our program and we really feel like, not only on offense but in the return game, he can add something to us.”
Transfers aside, this could be a year more than most in which first-year players have a big impact on game days.
Brown has raved about true freshman cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. for days and also mentioned freshman defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor on Wednesday. Freshman wideout Sam Brown has also shown flashes thus far in camp.
On Wednesday, Brown said circumstances could thrust those players into the spotlight earlier than originally planned.
“With the nature of what we’re dealing with, because everybody talks about if you have positive tests and contact tracing, that’s true, but anytime you get any kind of illness you’ve got to get tested, because there’s so many symptoms of what could be COVID,” Brown said. “And we’re doing everything we possibly can from safety, standards and protocols.
“We’re taking precautions, so if guys have those types of symptoms on their questionnaire they’re filling out, we’re getting them tested and you have to wait for results. I just think with the way the year is going to be structured, more young people are going to play than ever.”
•••
Also Wednesday, Brown said his players would be taking only virtual classes this fall with the exception of a few upper-level classes taken by graduate students.
Several universities — North Carolina, Michigan State and Notre Dame among them — have dealt with early COVID outbreaks as classes have begun to resume and have moved to all online classes for everybody.
While Brown said his preference is to have his players in classes with everyone else, virtual learning is a necessity for advancing to the regular season.
“It’s kind of fortunate, but it’s something we have to do,” Brown said. “I like having our guys part of the campus community, I think it’s good to interact with students in a normal setting because what I think it does, students want to support people they know and if they know our players and see them on campus in class or at the rec center or where they eat, if they see them there they know them and want to come support them. But this year, in a lot of ways, is going to be unique.”